I-PAC Director and Co-founder Vinesh Chandel Arrested by ED in Bengal Coal Scam Case Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Polls

The case is part of a larger alleged coal smuggling and pilferage racket linked to Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol. The ED claims that a hawala operator associated with the network helped route large sums of money to I-PAC through a Mumbai-based company, which had earlier been investigated in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

I-PAC was founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor. The firm is currently managing the Trinamool Congress’s campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4.

Reacting to the arrest, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee took to X and alleged political interference. “The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming—it shakes the very idea of a level playing field… If you work with the opposition, you could be next. That’s not democracy—that’s intimidation,” he said.

Further investigation in the case is underway.