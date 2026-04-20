BJP Promises ₹5,000 Monthly Allowance for Journalists Ahead of West Bengal Polls

Key Points
The BJP has announced a ₹5,000 monthly allowance for accredited journalists if it forms the government in West Bengal.
The scheme is proposed to be uniform, with no distinction among eligible journalists, though implementation details are pending.
The announcement comes days before polling, following earlier cash transfer schemes for women and unemployed youth promised in the BJP's manifesto.
On 18 April 2026, the BJP announced a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 for journalists in West Bengal as part of its campaign outreach ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, positioning the move as financial support for media professionals.
The announcement was made by BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya during a press conference at the Press Club in Kolkata. “There will be no division among journalists. The scheme will apply to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria,” he said. “Whether those who write for us, or those who write against us, everyone is our friend.”
Describing the initiative, he said it was aimed at providing financial assistance and a sense of security to journalists, many of whom face economic pressures despite playing a key role in the democratic process. He also stated that the BJP respects the freedom and rights of the media.
While presenting the proposal, Bhattacharya acknowledged that the ₹5,000 monthly amount may not be substantial, but described it as a supportive measure rather than a comprehensive solution. He indicated that detailed guidelines, including eligibility norms and implementation mechanisms, would be worked out and shared at a later stage.
The BJP has framed the allowance as part of its broader welfare-oriented electoral pitch. Earlier, in its manifesto released on 10 April 2026, the BJP had announced a series of cash benefits – ₹3,000 monthly each for women and unemployed youth – along with other policy proposals. The introduction of a targeted allowance for journalists marks a specific outreach to the media community, adding a new dimension to the party’s campaign strategy in the state.
The proposal has also drawn political reactions, with opposition parties questioning the clarity and feasibility of such election-time promises and highlighting a lack of detailed implementation plans.
The proposal comes in the final stretch of campaigning for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly elections, reflecting intensifying efforts by political parties to engage different sections of society. Polling is scheduled to be held in two phases on 23 April and 29 April 2026. Counting of votes is set for 4 May.
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