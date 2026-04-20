BJP Promises ₹5,000 Monthly Allowance for Journalists Ahead of West Bengal Polls

On 18 April 2026, the BJP announced a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 for journalists in West Bengal as part of its campaign outreach ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, positioning the move as financial support for media professionals.

The announcement was made by BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya during a press conference at the Press Club in Kolkata. “There will be no division among journalists. The scheme will apply to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria,” he said. “Whether those who write for us, or those who write against us, everyone is our friend.”

Describing the initiative, he said it was aimed at providing financial assistance and a sense of security to journalists, many of whom face economic pressures despite playing a key role in the democratic process. He also stated that the BJP respects the freedom and rights of the media.

While presenting the proposal, Bhattacharya acknowledged that the ₹5,000 monthly amount may not be substantial, but described it as a supportive measure rather than a comprehensive solution. He indicated that detailed guidelines, including eligibility norms and implementation mechanisms, would be worked out and shared at a later stage.