Delhi Judicial Officer Aman Kumar Sharma Found Dead at Green Park Residence; Suicide Suspected, Family Alleges Harassment by Wife

AI generated summary, Editor reviewed.
On Saturday, May 2, 2026, a 30-year-old judicial officer, Aman Kumar Sharma, was found dead at his residence in South Delhi’s Green Park area. Police suspect the case to be a suicide, while further investigation is underway. Sharma, who was serving as Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts, was discovered inside the bathroom of his home and was later declared dead at Safdarjung Hospital.
Police reached the scene after Sharma’s brother-in-law informed them that he had allegedly taken his own life. Family members, who had been unable to contact him, grew concerned and went to his residence. When they called his phone, it rang from inside the locked bathroom. Upon gaining access, Sharma was found hanging. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police have initiated an investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials stated that initial findings suggest suicide by hanging, and no foul play has been established so far. However, all possible angles are being examined, and statements from family members are being recorded to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Family members have alleged that Sharma had been under mental distress and was facing domestic issues in recent months. According to reports, Sharma had called his father late at night, expressing that he was struggling and finding it difficult to continue living. His father immediately travelled from Alwar to Delhi.
The family has further alleged harassment within the household, claiming that tensions between Sharma and his wife had escalated over the past two months. They also suggested that ongoing disagreements within the family environment may have contributed to his mental state.
Aman Kumar Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021, after completing his BA LL.B from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in 2018. During his tenure, he handled a range of criminal and civil matters and served in different jurisdictions as a Judicial Magistrate First Class and Civil Judge. In October 2025, he took charge as the full-time Secretary of the DLSA in the North-East district. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
[VP]
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