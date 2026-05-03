Delhi Judicial Officer Aman Kumar Sharma Found Dead at Green Park Residence; Suicide Suspected, Family Alleges Harassment by Wife

Family members have alleged that Sharma had been under mental distress and was facing domestic issues in recent months. According to reports, Sharma had called his father late at night, expressing that he was struggling and finding it difficult to continue living. His father immediately travelled from Alwar to Delhi.

The family has further alleged harassment within the household, claiming that tensions between Sharma and his wife had escalated over the past two months. They also suggested that ongoing disagreements within the family environment may have contributed to his mental state.

Aman Kumar Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021, after completing his BA LL.B from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in 2018. During his tenure, he handled a range of criminal and civil matters and served in different jurisdictions as a Judicial Magistrate First Class and Civil Judge. In October 2025, he took charge as the full-time Secretary of the DLSA in the North-East district. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

[VP]