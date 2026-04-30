Pravesh Wahi Appointed New Delhi Mayor, And Monica Pant Deputy Mayor; AAP Abstains from Voting as Congress Candidate Haji Zaraf Secures Just 9 Votes in Civic House Election

The leadership change follows the MCD elections of 2022, which have seen intense political competition in recent years. The civic body, which is one of the largest municipal corporations in the country, plays a crucial role in managing Delhi’s day-to-day urban affairs. From waste management and road maintenance to public health and primary education, the responsibilities of the MCD directly impact the daily lives of millions of residents.

Public Expectations From The New Leadership

Pravesh Wahi, now at the helm, is expected to focus on improving basic civic services and addressing long-standing complaints regarding poor road conditions, waterlogging, deteriorating drinking water quality and inefficient waste disposal systems. His appointment comes with high public expectations, especially in areas where residents have repeatedly raised concerns over delayed infrastructure work and frequent civic disruptions.

Deputy Mayor Monica Pant will assist in overseeing administrative coordination and policy implementation. Together, the new leadership is likely to face immediate pressure to deliver visible improvements, particularly in densely populated areas where civic issues are more pronounced.

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