Pravesh Wahi Appointed New Delhi Mayor, And Monica Pant Deputy Mayor; AAP Abstains from Voting as Congress Candidate Haji Zaraf Secures Just 9 Votes in Civic House Election

Key Points:
Pravesh Wahi has been appointed as the new Delhi Mayor and Monica Pant as Deputy Mayor, following closely contested MCD mayoral elections that saw AAP abstaining from contesting.
MCD elections 2022 brought civic issues like poor roads, sanitation, and waste management into focus, with voters demanding better services and accountability from the municipal corporation leadership.
The new leadership now faces pressure to improve basic services, ensure faster project execution, and address long-standing urban problems affecting daily life across Delhi.
In a significant development in Delhi’s civic governance, Pravesh Wahi was appointed as the new Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on April 29, 2026. Monica Pant has been appointed as the Deputy Mayor.
While Pravesh Wahi is a BJP Councillor from Rohini East, Monica Pant is a BJP Councillor from Anand Vihar. They both secured 156 votes each. The BJP got support from Indrapastha Vikas Party (IVP) of 14 votes. Congress candidate Haji Zaraf received nine votes, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) abstained from the elections.
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The leadership change follows the MCD elections of 2022, which have seen intense political competition in recent years. The civic body, which is one of the largest municipal corporations in the country, plays a crucial role in managing Delhi’s day-to-day urban affairs. From waste management and road maintenance to public health and primary education, the responsibilities of the MCD directly impact the daily lives of millions of residents.
Pravesh Wahi, now at the helm, is expected to focus on improving basic civic services and addressing long-standing complaints regarding poor road conditions, waterlogging, deteriorating drinking water quality and inefficient waste disposal systems. His appointment comes with high public expectations, especially in areas where residents have repeatedly raised concerns over delayed infrastructure work and frequent civic disruptions.
Deputy Mayor Monica Pant will assist in overseeing administrative coordination and policy implementation. Together, the new leadership is likely to face immediate pressure to deliver visible improvements, particularly in densely populated areas where civic issues are more pronounced.
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The MCD elections had highlighted public dissatisfaction with civic amenities, making governance reforms a key talking point. With a fresh leadership team in place, there is renewed attention on whether the corporation can ensure better accountability and faster execution of projects.
As Delhi continues to expand and urban pressures increase, the role of the MCD remains central. The coming months will be crucial in determining how effectively the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor can translate promises into action and improve the quality of life for residents across the capital.
As of now, the BJP has 122 councillors in the 250 MCD Assembly, while the AAP stands at 102. The next MCD elections are expected to take place in 2027.
(Rh/GP)
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