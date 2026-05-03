Delhi Fire: Blaze Engulfs Residential Building in Vivek Vihar, 9 Confirmed Dead and Several Others Injured

A major fire broke out in a four-storey residential building located in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar Phase-I region, in the early hours of Sunday, 3rd May 2026. The blaze engulfed the second, third, and fourth floors of the building and has left nine people dead and several others injured. Initial police investigation suggests that the fire was instigated due to an AC blast.

Vivek Vihar police station's control room received a call for help around 3:47 am on Sunday morning. Officials quickly sprang to action, as local authorities were dispatched to the accident site. Fire services, along with local police and disaster management teams, launched immediate rescue and relief operations. Firefighters managed to rescue 10 to 15 people during the operation. At least two of the rescued individuals sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. The fire was finally brought under control and doused almost two hours later at around 6am in the morning.

Among the deceased were four men, four women, and a one-year-old child. Such were the scale and intensity of the blaze that the building's infrastructure was charred to ruins, and several deceased were burned down to the bones.

As the top floor of the building remains clouded with heavy smoke, search operations are still underway, says RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara). “Search on the top floor is ongoing… Fire is controlled but a lot of smoke. Firefighters are searching the top floor. The cause of fire will be ascertained following a detailed inspection,” the DP Meena stated.

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A resident of the building, identified as Rohit, claimed that “A blast in the AC triggered the fire,” though there is no official confirmation of the cause as of yet. Over 12 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, with support from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police, and local authorities.

As search and rescue operations continue, the official death toll may rise further.

Delhi Officials express their condolences

Taking cognizance of the incident, Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the tragedy, describing it as ‘extremely tragic.’

“The fire incident in a building in Vivek Vihar is extremely tragic. The loss of 9 lives in this accident has left me deeply distressed. Treatment of the injured in the accident is ongoing at the nearest hospital, and I pray for their swift recovery. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the affected families. I pray to God to grant them the strength to endure this difficult time. All senior officials of the local administration, DDMA, Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police are fully engaged with utmost promptness in relief and rescue operations,” the CM wrote on X.

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She added, “The situation is being continuously monitored, and every possible assistance is being ensured for those affected. Our local MLA and municipal councilors are also extending their support in the relief efforts. The Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families in every situation during this difficult time.”

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also condoled the deaths, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Vivek Vihar. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy. Authorities have been directed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected,” LG Sandhu tweeted.

He further prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families.

As the national capital remains under the grip of a sweltering heatwave, incidents of fire have become the norm these past few years, especially during the months of April to June. Extreme heat and escalating electricity usage contribute significantly to fire incidents.