Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gaur Green Avenue Society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad No Casualties Reported

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, a massive fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, triggering panic among residents. The sudden blaze led to chaos inside the building with many people rushing to evacuate the building. Firefighters reached the scene in large numbers and immediately began extensive firefighting and rescue operations.

The fire was reported around 8:30 am at the Gaur Green Avenue Society in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram. According to fire department officials, the blaze is believed to have originated in a flat on the eleventh floor before rapidly spreading to multiple flats on the upper levels. The structure of the building and closely packed units allowed the flames to travel quickly across floors.