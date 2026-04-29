Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gaur Green Avenue Society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad No Casualties Reported

A major blaze erupted in a high-rise residential building in Indirapuram, spreading across multiple upper floors.
Over 15 fire tenders were deployed, and all trapped residents were safely evacuated with no casualties reported.
A possible electrical fault is suspected; authorities have ordered an investigation and directed swift relief measures.
On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, a massive fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, triggering panic among residents. The sudden blaze led to chaos inside the building with many people rushing to evacuate the building. Firefighters reached the scene in large numbers and immediately began extensive firefighting and rescue operations.
The fire was reported around 8:30 am at the Gaur Green Avenue Society in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram. According to fire department officials, the blaze is believed to have originated in a flat on the eleventh floor before rapidly spreading to multiple flats on the upper levels. The structure of the building and closely packed units allowed the flames to travel quickly across floors.
Gusty winds further intensified the fire, making it difficult to control in the initial stages. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky and was visible from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, raising alarm among commuters and nearby residents. More than 15 fire tenders from nearby stations, including Vaishali, Sahibabad, and Noida, were deployed along with hydraulic equipment to tackle the blaze.
Alongside firefighting efforts, rescue operations were carried out simultaneously to safely evacuate residents trapped inside the building. Officials said the fire affected several floors of the tower. Some of the impacted flats were locked, while others were occupied at the time of the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that at least eight flats suffered damage, although the exact extent is still being assessed.
Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar confirmed that there were no casualties. “Some people were trapped, but all have been safely evacuated. The fire has been completely brought under control,” he said, adding that some flats were partially damaged while others were empty.
Authorities suspect that a possible electrical fault may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation. Officials said a thorough inspection will be conducted once the site is fully secured.
Following the incident chief minister of uttar pradesh, Yogi Adityanath directed the Police Commissioner and the District Magistrate to reach the spot immediately and ensure swift relief operations, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.
[VP]
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