Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Mandatory 2-Day WFH and Fuel-Saving Measures for Govt Employees

Delhi government announced mandatory two-day work from home for employees and online official meetings to reduce fuel use.
Fuel quotas for official vehicles were cut by 20%, while “Metro Monday” and “No Vehicle Day” campaigns were introduced.
The measures follow PM Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation amid rising global tensions and economic uncertainty.
On Thursday May 14, 2026, Rekha Gupta announced a major fuel-saving and cost-cutting plan for the Delhi government. The plan includes two days of mandatory work from home for government employees every week. The measures were introduced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for fuel conservation amid rising global uncertainties and tensions in West Asia.
The new measures will come into effect from May 15, 2026. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Delhi Chief Minister said the government was taking multiple steps to reduce fuel consumption, cut unnecessary expenses, and promote sustainable practices.
“At the government level, Delhi Government offices will observe work from home for two days every week. Similarly, private companies and institutions will also be advised to implement work from home for two days a week. This will be an advisory, and the Labour Department will monitor its implementation,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The Delhi government also announced that 50% of official meetings will now be conducted online to reduce travel-related fuel use. Office timings of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also be adjusted to help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours.
The government has further reduced the use of official vehicles. The official petrol and diesel quota allotted to officers’ vehicles has been cut by 20%. The monthly limit, which earlier ranged between 200 and 250 litres, has now been reduced to 160–200 litres.
“Our departments have already cut down on fuel expenses with only the minimum vehicles needed being used, and public transport is being used wherever possible. Officials’ petrol limits of 200–250 litres per month have been reduced by 20%. Now it’s 160 to 200 litres. Every Monday will be 'Metro Monday',” Rekha Gupta said during the press conference.
The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also reduced her own official convoy by nearly 60%. Her revised convoy now consists of only four vehicles, including two electric vehicles (EVs), as part of the government’s push towards cleaner mobility.
The BJP-led Delhi government is also launching a campaign titled “Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan” to promote fuel conservation and responsible spending among citizens. Under the initiative, every Monday will be observed as “Metro Monday,” during which ministers, government officers, and employees will be encouraged to travel using the Delhi Metro.
The government has additionally appealed to the public to observe one “No Vehicle Day” every week to help reduce fuel consumption.
As part of the broader cost-cutting measures, the Delhi government announced that no new petrol, diesel, or electric vehicles will be purchased for the next six months. To encourage the use of public transport, 58 special buses will be operated across 29 government colonies for government employees.
The announcements came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, where he urged citizens to contribute collectively towards protecting India’s economy from the effects of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
[VP]
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