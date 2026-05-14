Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Mandatory 2-Day WFH and Fuel-Saving Measures for Govt Employees

“At the government level, Delhi Government offices will observe work from home for two days every week. Similarly, private companies and institutions will also be advised to implement work from home for two days a week. This will be an advisory, and the Labour Department will monitor its implementation,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi government also announced that 50% of official meetings will now be conducted online to reduce travel-related fuel use. Office timings of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also be adjusted to help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours.

The government has further reduced the use of official vehicles. The official petrol and diesel quota allotted to officers’ vehicles has been cut by 20%. The monthly limit, which earlier ranged between 200 and 250 litres, has now been reduced to 160–200 litres.

“Our departments have already cut down on fuel expenses with only the minimum vehicles needed being used, and public transport is being used wherever possible. Officials’ petrol limits of 200–250 litres per month have been reduced by 20%. Now it’s 160 to 200 litres. Every Monday will be 'Metro Monday',” Rekha Gupta said during the press conference.

The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also reduced her own official convoy by nearly 60%. Her revised convoy now consists of only four vehicles, including two electric vehicles (EVs), as part of the government’s push towards cleaner mobility.