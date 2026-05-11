NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak? Rajasthan SOG Probe Finds Over 100 Questions of the Exam Similar to ‘Guess Paper’

The controversy grew bigger after reports claimed that the handwritten “guess paper” had started circulating among students in Rajasthan’s Sikar area nearly two days before the NEET examination. According to investigators, the material was shared through encrypted messaging apps, coaching-linked groups, PG hostels, and social media platforms nearly 42 hours before the exam began.

Authorities are now trying to find if the document was simply a highly accurate coaching “guess paper” or evidence of a larger organised paper leak network operating before the examination.

Sources said the questionnaire first surfaced in Sikar, which is widely known as Rajasthan’s coaching hub, two days before the NEET exam. Reports also suggested that copies of the alleged question paper were sold to students for prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. By the night before the examination, copies were reportedly circulating for nearly Rs 30,000.

The Rajasthan SOG probe also reportedly found that the material was widely circulated through encrypted messaging apps and social media platforms. Some recovered chats allegedly carried the “forwarded many times” label, suggesting the questions may have reached a large number of students before the exam.

Investigators are also examining whether printed copies of the material were distributed offline. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of a larger organised racket behind the circulation of the questions.