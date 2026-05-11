NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak? Rajasthan SOG Probe Finds Over 100 Questions of the Exam Similar to ‘Guess Paper’

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A major controversy has erupted over the NEET UG 2026 examination, which was conducted on May 3, 2026, after a probe by the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). The probe pointed to alleged irregularities involving a “guess paper” that reportedly showed strong similarities to the actual exam questions.
According to investigators, the document under scrutiny contained more than 400 questions, out of which over 100 questions from Biology and Chemistry allegedly matched or closely resembled those that later appeared in the NEET examination.
The NEET UG 2026 exam was conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM in pen-and-paper mode. More than 22.7 lakh students reportedly appeared for the examination across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad through over 5,400 centres.
The controversy grew bigger after reports claimed that the handwritten “guess paper” had started circulating among students in Rajasthan’s Sikar area nearly two days before the NEET examination. According to investigators, the material was shared through encrypted messaging apps, coaching-linked groups, PG hostels, and social media platforms nearly 42 hours before the exam began.
Authorities are now trying to find if the document was simply a highly accurate coaching “guess paper” or evidence of a larger organised paper leak network operating before the examination.
Sources said the questionnaire first surfaced in Sikar, which is widely known as Rajasthan’s coaching hub, two days before the NEET exam. Reports also suggested that copies of the alleged question paper were sold to students for prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. By the night before the examination, copies were reportedly circulating for nearly Rs 30,000.
The Rajasthan SOG probe also reportedly found that the material was widely circulated through encrypted messaging apps and social media platforms. Some recovered chats allegedly carried the “forwarded many times” label, suggesting the questions may have reached a large number of students before the exam.
Investigators are also examining whether printed copies of the material were distributed offline. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of a larger organised racket behind the circulation of the questions.
Meanwhile, search operations and questioning have reportedly been conducted across several cities in Rajasthan, including Sikar, along with Dehradun in Uttarakhand as part of the ongoing investigation.
In response to the controversy, the National Testing Agency stated that NEET UG 2026 was conducted under a “full security protocol” across all centres.
According to the agency, question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique and traceable watermark identifiers. It also claimed that examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room, while biometric verification of candidates and 5G jammers were deployed to maintain the integrity of the exam.
“The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day,” the agency said in its statement posted on X. NTA further revealed that it received information regarding alleged malpractice on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was conducted, and subsequently escalated the matter to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and investigation.
“The matter is presently under investigation and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course. NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome,” the agency said. The agency also assured students and parents that the integrity of the majority of genuine candidates would not be affected.“The effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona-fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued,” the statement added.
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