Work From Home, Choose Domestic Travel, Minimise Foreign Vacations and Refrain from Buying Gold: PM Modi’s Appeal to Ease Economic Pressure Amid West Asia Chaos

He urged people to reduce fuel consumption by adopting carpooling, using public transport such as the metro, and implementing work-from-home policies in the national interest. He said, “During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings and video conferences, and we even became accustomed to them. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest.”

Urging people to reduce pressure on the economy, PM Modi appealed to citizens to once again adopt remote work and online conferences. PM Modi added, “We must prioritise work from home, online conferences and virtual meetings again. We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally.”

PM Modi also appealed to people to reduce the consumption of edible oil, while urging farmers to reduce the usage of chemical fertilisers by 50%. He asked farmers to abandon diesel pumps for irrigation and adopt solar-powered irrigation pumps instead.

He further requested citizens to avoid foreign travel, vacations abroad, and even destination weddings in order to save foreign currency during such crucial times. “The growing culture of weddings abroad, travelling abroad and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent among the middle class. During this crisis, we should postpone travelling abroad for at least a year,” PM Modi said in Hyderabad.

He said that there are several places to visit within India and that many activities can be conducted in the country itself. He also pushed the “Swadeshi” approach asking people to practise domestic tourism, adopt Made-in-India products, and minimise spending on excessive imported goods.

As one of the cost-cutting measures, he also appealed to people to avoid purchasing gold for at least one year. India is listed among the top five biggest gold importers in the world, along with Switzerland, China, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong. He said, “Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively. In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year.”

Opposition Reacts to PM Modi’s Appeal for Lifestyle Changes from Citizens

PM Modi’s proposed lifestyle changes received widespread criticism from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who called them “proofs of failure.” He took to his official X handle on 11 May 2026 to write, “Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday — don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home.”

He went on to call the measures not sermons but “proofs of failure.” Targeting the lifestyle changes proposed by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling party for shifting the responsibility onto the people in order to evade accountability.

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