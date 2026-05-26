Burglary Inside High-Security DRDO Complex: Jewellery, Cash Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Scientist’s Delhi Flat

She came to know about the theft only after her neighbours noticed it. According to police, the theft came to light on May 23, 2026, when neighbours noticed that the door of her flat was open and damaged. They immediately informed the scientist, after which she rushed back to Delhi and found her house completely ransacked.

She then filed a complaint at Timarpur Police Station. Officials said the burglars had broken three locks of the house and also forced open an iron almirah before fleeing with cash, jewellery, foreign currency, silver articles, and luxury watches.

The stolen valuables reportedly included Rs 15,000 in cash, foreign currency comprising 20 pounds and 50 dirhams, a gold necklace set with earrings, six gold bangles, seven gold chains, five gold rings, four sets of earrings, two girls’ bangles, and a gold nose pin. Silver items, including anklets and nearly 20 grams of silver coins, were also reported missing.