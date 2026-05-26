Burglary Inside High-Security DRDO Complex: Jewellery, Cash Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Scientist’s Delhi Flat

A major burglary was reported inside the DRDO residential complex in Delhi’s Timarpur area after thieves allegedly stole valuables worth Rs 45-50 lakh
The scientist was away in Chandigarh when the burglars reportedly broke three locks, forced open an almirah, and escaped valuables.
Police, crime branch, and forensic teams are investigating the case, while CCTV footage is being examined to identify the accused.
A major theft case came to light on May 23, 2026, after neighbours saw the door of a house open and broken. The theft took place inside the high-security residential complex of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in north Delhi’s Timarpur area. A female scientist who lived there had left to meet her family when thieves allegedly broke into her house and stole valuables worth around Rs 45-50 lakh.
The incident happened inside the Ram Narain Scientist Hostel, a residential facility that houses many DRDO scientists and senior officials. The theft took place after the female scientist left Delhi on May 15, 2026, to meet her family, including her husband and daughter. While she was away, some people allegedly entered her house and stole the valuables.
She came to know about the theft only after her neighbours noticed it. According to police, the theft came to light on May 23, 2026, when neighbours noticed that the door of her flat was open and damaged. They immediately informed the scientist, after which she rushed back to Delhi and found her house completely ransacked.
She then filed a complaint at Timarpur Police Station. Officials said the burglars had broken three locks of the house and also forced open an iron almirah before fleeing with cash, jewellery, foreign currency, silver articles, and luxury watches.
The stolen valuables reportedly included Rs 15,000 in cash, foreign currency comprising 20 pounds and 50 dirhams, a gold necklace set with earrings, six gold bangles, seven gold chains, five gold rings, four sets of earrings, two girls’ bangles, and a gold nose pin. Silver items, including anklets and nearly 20 grams of silver coins, were also reported missing.
In addition, the burglars allegedly stole expensive wrist watches, including two Daniel Klein watches and one Timex or Titan watch, according to different police inputs. Police officials said the total value of the stolen property is estimated to be between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, though the exact assessment is still underway.
Following the complaint, teams from the local police station, crime branch, and forensic science laboratory (FSL) visited the spot and collected evidence from the residence. Officials are currently examining CCTV footage from inside the DRDO residential complex and surrounding areas to identify the accused.
Investigators suspect the burglars may have conducted a recce before carrying out the theft, especially since the occupants were away at the time. Police also suspect the accused may have scaled the boundary wall of the campus to gain entry into the premises. The incident has raised serious concerns over security arrangements inside the DRDO complex.
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