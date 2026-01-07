A Theft Turns Comical as Burglary Attempt in Kota Goes Wrong, Thief Gets Stuck in Kitchen Exhaust Fan

As Rawat’s wife unlocked the main gate and wheeled their scooter inside, the scooter’s headlights lit up the kitchen, revealing a man wedged halfway through the exhaust fan window, with part of his body inside the house and the rest hanging outside.

Police said the accused had entered the premises with the intention of committing theft. While attempting to squeeze through the narrow exhaust fan shaft, he became stuck and could not free himself. Hearing the commotion, one of his accomplices fled the scene, leaving him trapped.

The bizarre sight drew local residents to the spot as the man remained stuck for nearly an hour. A video of the incident was recorded by bystanders and later went viral on social media.