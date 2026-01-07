A Theft Turns Comical as Burglary Attempt in Kota Goes Wrong, Thief Gets Stuck in Kitchen Exhaust Fan

A man attempting to break into a house in Kota got trapped in a kitchen exhaust fan shaft and remained stuck for nearly an hour
The incident occurred after homeowners returned late at night, spotted the intruder, and alerted police; his accomplice fled the scene
Police rescued and arrested the accused, while a video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions
A burglary attempt in Rajasthan’s Kota took an unusual turn when a man allegedly trying to break into a house got stuck in the shaft of a kitchen exhaust fan and remained trapped for nearly an hour before being rescued and arrested by police.
The incident occurred during the intervening night of January 3 and 4, 2026, in Pratap Nagar. The house belongs to Subhash Kumar Rawat, who had travelled to Khatushyamji in Sikar district with his wife on January 3. The couple returned home around 1 am the following day.
As Rawat’s wife unlocked the main gate and wheeled their scooter inside, the scooter’s headlights lit up the kitchen, revealing a man wedged halfway through the exhaust fan window, with part of his body inside the house and the rest hanging outside.
Police said the accused had entered the premises with the intention of committing theft. While attempting to squeeze through the narrow exhaust fan shaft, he became stuck and could not free himself. Hearing the commotion, one of his accomplices fled the scene, leaving him trapped.
The bizarre sight drew local residents to the spot as the man remained stuck for nearly an hour. A video of the incident was recorded by bystanders and later went viral on social media.
The video triggered a flood of reactions online, with many users expressing shock while also treating the incident humorously. Comments ranged from “Kya chor banega re” to “Bro chose the wrong escape route.” One user claimed the accused was named Pawan and posted on X, “His name is Pawan and he got stuck in an exhaust fan… irony just died a thousand deaths.”
Police were alerted soon after and reached the spot around 1:30 am. With the assistance of local residents, officers managed to extricate the man from the exhaust window and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway to trace the accomplice who escaped and to determine whether the arrested man is linked to other theft cases in the area. No major theft was reported from the house.
