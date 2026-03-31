Rahul Gandhi Calls Pinarayi Vijayan a “Modi Puppet” After PM Fails to Mention Sabarimala Gold Theft Scam During Palakkad Visit

“Like Donald Trump controls Modi, Modi controls your Chief Minister. Pinarayi Vijayan is controlled by his corruption,” said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Ranni, Kerala, on 30 March 2026.

Gandhi joined other leaders who reiterated that there is an alleged CPM-BJP deal. Major alliances such as the LDF and UDF have been accusing each other of having a hidden side deal with the RSS and BJP behind the scenes.

See Also: Kerala Assembly Election 2026 to Be a Battle Between LDF, UDF, and NDA Alliances on These Key Seats

While leaders of their respective parties have been throwing shade at the opposition, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stated that Chief Minister Vijayan is acting under the orders of Prime Minister Modi. He questioned why CM Vijayan has not been targeted by the BJP, when Gandhi has been on their radar for so long. “I myself have been attacked and have 36 cases against me. There has been no such attack on the Chief Minister of Kerala by the BJP,” said Gandhi.

He further added that PM Modi deliberately ignored addressing the controversial Sabarimala gold theft case during his visit to Palakkad as part of an election rally on 29 March 2026.

The Sabarimala gold theft controversy became a headline in 2025 when it was discovered that gold used in temple decorations at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple had been misused.

The case emerged in September 2025 after a temple official informed the Kerala High Court that gold plating on temple items had reportedly been removed for renovation without obtaining permission from the relevant authorities. The Kerala High Court subsequently initiated a probe into the matter.

See Also: LoP Satheesan steps up attack over Sabarimala gold matter, seeks answers from CM Vijayan

Gandhi pointed out that PM Modi failed to mention the Sabarimala gold scam, in which LDF leaders have been under fire. In January 2026, PM Modi visited Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and vowed to thoroughly investigate the matter if the BJP forms the government in the upcoming Assembly elections.