“THIS IS WHAT VIP COMFORT LOOKS LIKE”: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Faces Backlash Over Luxury Chair

One user wrote, “A Rs 60000 chair. Seriously where is those so called sheeshmahal anchor. Is this chair funded by her pay?” Another wrote, “you shed fake tears over Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal, but your own office is a bigger palace of luxury with massage chairs and recliners! Delhi’s downfall truly began the day Sheila Dikshit was defeated.” Another wrote, “THIS IS WHAT VIP COMFORT LOOKS LIKE, Rekha Gupta appears to be sitting on a luxury chair listed up to ₹1.10 lakh. Zero gravity recline. Automatic footrest. Built-in massage. Premium genuine leather. High-density cushioning.”

Some also questioned her meeting with the actor after his Dhurandhar role, which she mentioned in her post, writing, “His recent role in Dhurandhar has particularly resonated with younger audiences.” One wrote, “What is the point in meeting actors and accomplished people? Sometimes go and see what happens at SGFI National Games. Sometimes drive through the city without the motorcade and see what kind of garbage is spreading around.”

Another person wrote, “Suddenly when someone does an Islamophobia movies they become BJP’s favorite” Another wrote, “Unless 1 does a Propaganda Film which Polishes Govt and it's activities, He isnt recognised. Bedi Saab has worked in numerous films and tv shows and done some fabulous work for 50 odd years.”