“THIS IS WHAT VIP COMFORT LOOKS LIKE”: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Faces Backlash Over Luxury Chair

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s photos with actor Rakesh Bedi went viral after social media users noticed her luxury office chair instead of the meeting itself.
The chair, believed to be a Red Oak Imperial Luxury Executive Recliner, is reportedly priced between ₹66,000 and ₹82,000 and features massage and recliner functions.
Critics accused Gupta of promoting luxury spending despite the BJP’s simplicity image, while supporters argued it was standard government office furniture.
The Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has gone viral on social media for her chair. Her social media attention began when she shared images of her meeting with veteran actor Rakesh Bedi on May 25, 2026. She shared the images of her meeting with him, but people didn’t notice the meeting and were instead focused on her premium chair, which looked quite luxurious.
She wrote in her post, “Met veteran actor Shri Rakesh Bedi Ji at the Delhi Secretariat. A distinguished Delhiite, Shri Rakesh Bedi Ji continues to command admiration across generations…” Sharing details of her meeting with Rakesh Bedi, Rekha Gupta wrote on social media that they discussed Delhi’s growing role as a centre for entertainment and creative arts.
After her post, people started commenting on the price of the chair in the image while showcasing anger towards the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi from the BJP. Soon, her post went viral, with many people identifying the chair and comparing prices online. Gupta, who represents the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, has now become a new target for social media users.
According to online claims, the chair is believed to be the Red Oak Imperial Luxury Executive Recliner, which is priced between ₹66,000 and ₹82,000 on various e-commerce platforms. The chair is said to feature premium leather upholstery, high-density cushioning, massage functions, reclining capabilities, and an automatic footrest designed for long working hours.
Some critics alleged that the chair reflected unnecessary luxury spending, especially when compared to the Delhi government’s public image of simplicity. Several memes also surfaced online, highlighting the contrast between Rekha Gupta’s earlier metro rides and the expensive-looking office furniture.
One user wrote, “A Rs 60000 chair. Seriously where is those so called sheeshmahal anchor. Is this chair funded by her pay?” Another wrote, “you shed fake tears over Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal, but your own office is a bigger palace of luxury with massage chairs and recliners! Delhi’s downfall truly began the day Sheila Dikshit was defeated.” Another wrote, “THIS IS WHAT VIP COMFORT LOOKS LIKE, Rekha Gupta appears to be sitting on a luxury chair listed up to ₹1.10 lakh. Zero gravity recline. Automatic footrest. Built-in massage. Premium genuine leather. High-density cushioning.”
Some also questioned her meeting with the actor after his Dhurandhar role, which she mentioned in her post, writing, “His recent role in Dhurandhar has particularly resonated with younger audiences.” One wrote, “What is the point in meeting actors and accomplished people? Sometimes go and see what happens at SGFI National Games. Sometimes drive through the city without the motorcade and see what kind of garbage is spreading around.”
Another person wrote, “Suddenly when someone does an Islamophobia movies they become BJP’s favorite” Another wrote, “Unless 1 does a Propaganda Film which Polishes Govt and it's activities, He isnt recognised. Bedi Saab has worked in numerous films and tv shows and done some fabulous work for 50 odd years.”
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