“Lack of Seriousness and Empathy” Netizens Slams Tamil Nadu IG for Laughing Before Coimbatore Rape-Murder Briefing

A viral video showing R V Ramya Bharathi laughing before a press briefing on the Coimbatore girl rape-murder case triggered outrage on social media.
Netizens criticised the senior police officer for allegedly lacking empathy while addressing a sensitive case involving the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.
Coimbatore Police arrested two accused in the case, while C Joseph Vijay assured swift action and a fast-track investigation.
A senior Tamil Nadu Police officer is being condemned by netizens after a video showing her laughing and joking before addressing a media conference on the Coimbatore girl rape-murder case went viral on social media, triggering outrage and criticism. The officer being scrutinised online is Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R V Ramya Bharathi. The video has raised questions over the sensitivity shown by police officials while handling such serious topics.
The controversy erupted amid statewide anger over the abduction, sexual assault and murder of the young girl, which has also triggered protests and political attacks against the ruling TVK government. R V Ramya Bharathi came under fire after the clip, recorded ahead of a press briefing on the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur near Coimbatore, began circulating widely online.
In the video, the officer is seen laughing and interacting casually before speaking to reporters about the sensitive case. The footage sparked sharp reactions online, with many social media users questioning the perceived lack of sensitivity surrounding a case that has shaken the state.
One person on social media platform X questioned her mental state and wrote, “I think she is mentally unstable and her hand movements confirms this... imagine a gentleman officer did the same, would have suspended right away, but it's lady and hey even the mother Supreme Court is biased to that fact. So she will continue enjoying and smiling.”
Another person wrote that “the lack of seriousness and empathy in such a tragic case is honestly disturbing to watch.” One more user commented, “She is doing that finger thingy for her hair i suppose. That's her seriousness while giving update on a horrible crime. Does she have no conscience?”
Most people online questioned the lack of empathy shown by the police. Many criticised the officer for laughing moments before addressing the media on such a serious and heinous crime.
Meanwhile, Coimbatore Police have arrested two persons so far in connection with the case, including the main accused K Karthi (33), a daily-wage labourer from Nagapattinam, and his alleged accomplice R Mohan (30). Karthi allegedly lured the girl, assaulted her in a nearby coconut grove and later killed her. The victim was found dead near a lake at Kannampalayam.
Meanwhile, CM C Joseph Vijay has assured swift action and a fast-track investigation into the case, while police have arrested two accused in connection with the murder. The Tamil Nadu CMO further stated, “The Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. C. Joseph Vijay has ordered that cases be swiftly registered against those involved in heinous crimes, investigated promptly, prosecuted, and severe punishments secured.”
Senior police officials are yet to issue an official response regarding the viral video involving the Inspector General.
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