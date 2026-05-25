“Lack of Seriousness and Empathy” Netizens Slams Tamil Nadu IG for Laughing Before Coimbatore Rape-Murder Briefing

In the video, the officer is seen laughing and interacting casually before speaking to reporters about the sensitive case. The footage sparked sharp reactions online, with many social media users questioning the perceived lack of sensitivity surrounding a case that has shaken the state.

One person on social media platform X questioned her mental state and wrote, “I think she is mentally unstable and her hand movements confirms this... imagine a gentleman officer did the same, would have suspended right away, but it's lady and hey even the mother Supreme Court is biased to that fact. So she will continue enjoying and smiling.”

Another person wrote that “the lack of seriousness and empathy in such a tragic case is honestly disturbing to watch.” One more user commented, “She is doing that finger thingy for her hair i suppose. That's her seriousness while giving update on a horrible crime. Does she have no conscience?”

Most people online questioned the lack of empathy shown by the police. Many criticised the officer for laughing moments before addressing the media on such a serious and heinous crime.