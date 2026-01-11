Delhi Woman Rachna Yadav Shot Dead in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh; Police Suspect Link to Husband’s 2023 Murder

A 44-year-old woman, Rachna Yadav, was shot dead in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Police officials suspect the case to be a fallout of her husband’s murder in 2023. The incident occurred around 11 am under the jurisdiction of the Shalimar Bagh police station.

The victim was identified as Rachna Yadav, a resident of Shalimar Bagh and the president of her locality’s Resident Welfare Association (RWA). She was originally from Bhalswa village in northwest Delhi. Police said she was shot at point-blank range in the head and died on the spot.

According to the initial investigation, Rachna Yadav had gone to her neighbour’s house for a meeting. While she was returning after the meeting, two men intercepted her on the road. One of the assailants allegedly stopped her and asked her name. After she identified herself, he pulled out a firearm and shot her at close range. The attacker then fled the spot with his accomplice, who was waiting nearby on a sports bike bearing a Delhi registration number.