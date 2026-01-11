Delhi Woman Rachna Yadav Shot Dead in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh; Police Suspect Link to Husband’s 2023 Murder

Rachna Yadav, a 44-year-old woman, was shot dead at point-blank range in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on January 10, 2026
Investigators suspect the killing is linked to the 2023 murder of her husband, Vijendra Yadav, in which she was the main prosecution witness.
The prime accused in the 2023 case remains absconding, and police believe the murder may have been carried out to intimidate witnesses
A 44-year-old woman, Rachna Yadav, was shot dead in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Police officials suspect the case to be a fallout of her husband’s murder in 2023. The incident occurred around 11 am under the jurisdiction of the Shalimar Bagh police station.
The victim was identified as Rachna Yadav, a resident of Shalimar Bagh and the president of her locality’s Resident Welfare Association (RWA). She was originally from Bhalswa village in northwest Delhi. Police said she was shot at point-blank range in the head and died on the spot.
According to the initial investigation, Rachna Yadav had gone to her neighbour’s house for a meeting. While she was returning after the meeting, two men intercepted her on the road. One of the assailants allegedly stopped her and asked her name. After she identified herself, he pulled out a firearm and shot her at close range. The attacker then fled the spot with his accomplice, who was waiting nearby on a sports bike bearing a Delhi registration number.
Police received a PCR call at 10.59 am and rushed to the scene, where they found the woman lying in a pool of blood. An empty cartridge was recovered from the crime scene. Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were immediately called, and the area was sealed for investigation.
Investigators believe the murder was targeted and that the assailants had prior knowledge of Rachna Yadav’s identity and movements. CCTV footage from the surrounding area has surfaced and is being examined to identify the shooters and trace their escape route.
Police suspect the killing is linked to the 2023 murder of Rachna’s husband, Vijendra Yadav, who was also shot dead. That case is currently under trial. Rachna Yadav was the main prosecution witness in the case, and her testimony was considered crucial.
“In the 2023 case, Vijendra Yadav was allegedly murdered due to previous enmity. Bharat Yadav and five others were named as accused. While five of the accused were arrested and are facing trial, the main accused, Bharat Yadav, is still absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender,” a senior police officer said.
According to investigators, Rachna’s murder may have been carried out to weaken the prosecution’s case and intimidate other witnesses. Police are probing whether the same accused or their associates were involved in her killing.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said that all aspects of the 2023 case are being re-examined. At first glance, the current case appears to be connected to the earlier murder. “We are re-examining all aspects of the 2023 case and the role of the proclaimed offender (Bharat),” he said.
Rachna Yadav’s elder daughter, Kanika Yadav, accused Bharat Yadav of orchestrating her mother’s murder. Speaking to reporters, she alleged that the accused were afraid of being convicted based on her mother’s testimony.
“Some of the accused in my father’s murder case are lodged in Tihar Jail. Despite that, they are planning such crimes. Bharat Yadav planned and executed my mother’s murder,” she claimed. “They were afraid that they would be convicted on the basis of her statement. That is why my mother was killed.”
Rachna Yadav is survived by her two daughters. Her elder daughter is married, while the younger daughter, who is still studying, lives with her.
Suggested Reading: