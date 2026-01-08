Delhi High Court Orders MCD to Conduct Survey of Alleged Encroachments Around Jama Masjid, Sets Two Months Deadline

The PIL stated that the Jama Masjid complex is a protected monument of national importance and comes under the control of the Delhi Waqf Board. It contended that the commercial exploitation of waqf property violates religious sanctity and contravenes provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, heritage protection norms of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Delhi Municipal Act. Complaints were also raised regarding the operation of cold drink shops on minarets and cafés on terraces overlooking the mosque.

However, the Delhi High Court declined to examine the claims at this stage, stating that the facts must first be verified by the civic authority. The Court ordered, “We dispose of this petition with the direction to the appellate authorities of the MCD to take into consideration the averments made in this petition, verify the same and conduct a survey within two months. In case any illegal construction is found, appropriate action warranted under law shall also be taken.”

The PIL sought protection of public land and heritage sites surrounding Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, from unauthorised use. The petition was filed through advocate Hemant Choudhary. The MCD has been tasked with determining any violations and taking necessary action.

(SY)