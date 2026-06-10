Delhi High Court Seeks Police Response on Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026, the Delhi High Court sought a response from the Delhi Police on the bail appeal filed by Tahir Hussain. Hussain is a former Aam Aadmi Party councillor who was arrested and has been in prolonged custody for his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and Justice Madhu Jain, who issued notice to the Delhi Police and directed them to file their reply within four weeks. The court also sought a response on Hussain’s application seeking condonation of delay in filing the appeal.

Hussain challenged a January 29, 2026 order of the Karkardooma trial court, which had rejected his bail plea. The prosecution invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), alleging that Hussain and several others were involved in a larger conspiracy behind the riots. The case relates to the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020, resulting in several deaths and widespread property damage.