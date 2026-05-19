‘Bail is the Rule, Even Under UAPA’: SC Questions Earlier Judgement Denying Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court on 18 May 2026 reaffirmed that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception” even in prosecutions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Stressing that constitutional guarantees of liberty and speedy trial cannot be overridden by restrictions under anti-terror laws, the judgement questioned the court’s own January 2026 decision denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case.

The observations came from a Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan while granting bail to Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir accused in a narco-terror case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Andrabi had been in custody since 2020.

The NIA had alleged links with Pakistan-based terror operatives and cross-border narcotics smuggling networks associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. However, the Supreme Court noted that the trial was moving slowly and hundreds of prosecution witnesses remained to be examined.

The court referred to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data placed before Parliament, noting low conviction rates under the UAPA across India between 2019 and 2023. According to the judgment, conviction rates nationally ranged between 2% and 6%, while in Jammu and Kashmir they remained below 1%.

“With these kinds of statistics staring at our face, the question is, should we continue the detention of the appellant or defer the consideration to a later stage, simply because the charges are serious,” the Bench asked while granting bail to Andrabi subject to conditions set by the NIA court.