BSES Rajdhani vs BSES Yamuna: Which Company Covers Your Delhi Area

By Abdul Kadir

Delhi's electricity is distributed by two BSES companies. BSES Rajdhani covers South and West Delhi. BSES Yamuna covers East and Central Delhi. They have different helplines, portals, and service areas. Here is how to tell them apart.

Delhi has two electricity companies that share the BSES name. They serve different parts of the city. They have different helplines, different consumer portals, and different teams. If you call BSES Yamuna about a BSES Rajdhani connection, they cannot help you. If you look up your BSES electricity bill payment on the wrong portal, you will not find your account. Most Delhi consumers do not know which company they are with until they need help and try the wrong number first.

This article tells you which one is yours, what each covers, and exactly what to do with that information.

For BSES electricity bill payments, Bajaj Pay, the Bharat Connect payments platform on Bajaj Finance, handles both BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna bills with the exact amount shown before you confirm, through UPI, cards, or net banking.

The Fastest Way to Find Out Which One You Are With

Look at the top of any previous electricity bill. It says either "BSES Rajdhani Power Limited" or "BSES Yamuna Power Limited." That is your company.

If you do not have a previous bill, go to bsesdelhi.com. Enter your registered mobile number. The portal identifies which company your connection belongs to.

Every other question in this article follows from knowing this one answer first.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited: South and West Delhi

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, also called BRPL, supplies electricity to South and West Delhi. It is licensed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, as confirmed on the DERC website. It covers approximately 750 sq km and serves around 30 lakh consumers across 23 divisions, per the official BSES Rajdhani website (bsesdelhi.com/web/brpl).

If your home or office is in any of these areas, your electricity provider is BSES Rajdhani.