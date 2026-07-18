BSES Rajdhani vs BSES Yamuna: Which Company Covers Your Delhi Area

By Abdul Kadir
Delhi's electricity is distributed by two BSES companies. BSES Rajdhani covers South and West Delhi. BSES Yamuna covers East and Central Delhi. They have different helplines, portals, and service areas. Here is how to tell them apart.
Delhi has two electricity companies that share the BSES name. They serve different parts of the city. They have different helplines, different consumer portals, and different teams. If you call BSES Yamuna about a BSES Rajdhani connection, they cannot help you. If you look up your BSES electricity bill payment on the wrong portal, you will not find your account. Most Delhi consumers do not know which company they are with until they need help and try the wrong number first.
This article tells you which one is yours, what each covers, and exactly what to do with that information.
For BSES electricity bill payments, Bajaj Pay, the Bharat Connect payments platform on Bajaj Finance, handles both BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna bills with the exact amount shown before you confirm, through UPI, cards, or net banking.
Look at the top of any previous electricity bill. It says either "BSES Rajdhani Power Limited" or "BSES Yamuna Power Limited." That is your company.
If you do not have a previous bill, go to bsesdelhi.com. Enter your registered mobile number. The portal identifies which company your connection belongs to.
Every other question in this article follows from knowing this one answer first.
BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, also called BRPL, supplies electricity to South and West Delhi. It is licensed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, as confirmed on the DERC website. It covers approximately 750 sq km and serves around 30 lakh consumers across 23 divisions, per the official BSES Rajdhani website (bsesdelhi.com/web/brpl).
If your home or office is in any of these areas, your electricity provider is BSES Rajdhani.
This list covers the main localities. For any area not listed, check the coverage map at bsesdelhi.com or call the BRPL helpline.
BSES Rajdhani helpline: 19123 (available 24 hours, seven days a week)
WhatsApp: 88009 19123
Consumer portal: bsesdelhi.com/web/brpl
BSES Yamuna Power Limited, also called BYPL, supplies electricity to East and Central Delhi. It is also licensed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, as confirmed on the DERC website. It covers approximately 200 sq km and serves around 11.9 lakh consumers across 14 districts, per the official BSES Yamuna website (bsesdelhi.com/web/bypl).
If your home or office is in any of these areas, your electricity provider is BSES Yamuna.
For any area not listed, check the coverage map at bsesdelhi.com or call the BYPL helpline.
BSES Yamuna helpline: 19122 (available 24 hours, seven days a week)
Consumer portal: bsesdelhi.com/web/bypl
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Both companies were formed on July 1, 2002, when the Delhi Vidyut Board was privatised, per official records. Both are licensed by DERC. Both are 51:49 joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure and the Government of NCT Delhi. The electricity tariff is the same for both, set by DERC.
What is different is everything operational.
The tariff row matters. Whatever the difference between the two companies operationally, what you pay per unit is the same. DERC sets the tariff for all of Delhi. Neither company charges more per unit than the other.
Neither BSES company covers North and Northwest Delhi. That part of the city is served by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, also called TPDDL. If you live in areas like Rohini, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, or Civil Lines, your electricity company is TPDDL, not BSES.
The quickest check remains the same: look at the header of any electricity bill. It names the company clearly.
Once you know which company serves your area, checking and paying the bill works the same way for both.
To view BSES electricity bill details before paying, go to your company's portal (bsesdelhi.com/web/brpl for Rajdhani, bsesdelhi.com/web/bypl for Yamuna), enter your consumer number, and the current bill appears with a full breakdown. Download the PDF if you want a saved copy.
The consumer number is printed at the top of any previous bill. It is also what you enter on any Bharat Connect-certified payment platform to fetch the live bill amount.
Open the Bajaj Finance app or visit bajajfinserv.in and log in
Go to Bills and Recharges and select Electricity
Select BSES Rajdhani or BSES Yamuna depending on your area
Enter your consumer number and fetch the bill
Review the exact amount before confirming
Choose a payment method and complete the payment for an instant Bharat Connect receipt
BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna are separate companies that share a brand name. They serve different parts of Delhi with different contact details and different consumer portals. The easiest way to know which one supplies your electricity is to look at any previous bill. Once you know that, the right helpline number, the right portal, and the right payment channel all follow from one answer.
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