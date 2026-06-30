Delhi EV Policy 2026: No New Petrol Two-Wheelers Will Be Registered in the National Capital From April 2028; ₹15,000 Crore Push for Electric Vehicles

Delhi's EV Policy 2026 mandates that only electric two-wheelers can be newly registered from April 1, 2028, while pure EVs will receive a 100% waiver on road tax and registration charges.
The government has announced purchase incentives, scrappage benefits, and plans to install 32,000 charging points across Delhi to accelerate the shift towards electric mobility.
While the policy aims to reduce air pollution, concerns remain over charging infrastructure in apartment complexes and the higher upfront cost of electric two-wheelers compared to petrol models.
ON MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026, the Delhi government approved an Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in which the government is going to promote pure EVs. In this landmark move, the idea is aimed at tackling the air pollution problem in the national capital. In the EV Policy 2026, the government mandates that only electric two-wheelers will be registered in Delhi after April 1, 2028, and bars petrol-powered two-wheelers. The policy was approved by the Cabinet and will come into force from July 1, 2026, after receiving the Lieutenant Governor's approval.
While earlier a proposal was made to extend tax incentives to hybrid vehicles, the proposal has now been dropped. Pure EVs will instead receive a 100% waiver on road tax and registration charges, while no concession will be given to hybrid vehicles. Through this policy, the government will completely phase out petrol-run bikes in the national capital. This policy is a major shock for the people of Delhi, who rely heavily on two-wheelers.
As per the reports, there will be a three-year lock-in period during which the vehicles purchased under the EV policy cannot be sold or re-registered in any state other than Delhi. This prevents buyers who receive government subsidies from reselling the vehicles, ensuring that the benefits the Delhi government is providing remain in the national capital.
The biggest announcement under the policy is that all new petrol vehicles in Delhi will be discontinued from fresh registrations. From January 1, 2027, only electric vehicles and N1 category commercial trucks will be eligible for fresh registration in Delhi. Further, from April 1, 2028, the registration of any petrol-run scooter or motorcycle will be completely stopped.
The reason why two-wheelers are specially targeted is that people in Delhi mostly use two-wheelers. Two-wheelers in Delhi account for nearly 70–75% of all vehicles registered in the national capital. While they generate less pollution than four-wheelers, the number of two-wheelers is very high, and hence they collectively contribute to particulate matter (PM2.5), hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide emissions.
Another major reason is the rapid growth of the gig economy. Delivery executives working for e-commerce, food delivery, and quick-commerce companies rely heavily on two-wheelers and often travel long distances every day. Electrifying this segment is expected to significantly reduce vehicular emissions while lowering operating costs for riders.
The government is providing purchase incentives under the policy to encourage the faster adoption of electric vehicles. Financial incentives across multiple vehicle categories will be provided. New buyers of two-wheelers will receive incentives. People who buy an EV in the first year will get an incentive of Rs 30,000, second-year buyers will get Rs 20,000, and people who buy in the third year will get an incentive of Rs 10,000.
The government will also provide scrappage benefits, aimed at replacing old petrol vehicles with new EVs. Owners who scrap their two-wheelers will receive Rs 10,000. Altogether, the government has allocated a total outlay of Rs 15,000 crore, which will include purchase incentives, scrappage benefits, charging infrastructure, and tax exemptions.
To support a better transition from petrol to electric vehicles, the Delhi government plans to set up 32,000 EV charging points across Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would spend approximately Rs 15,000 crore on purchase incentives and charging infrastructure to accelerate EV adoption.
The biggest concern is the availability of charging infrastructure. Although the government plans to install thousands of charging stations, millions of Delhi residents live in apartment complexes where they do not have dedicated parking spaces or private charging facilities. Unlike people living in independent houses, they cannot simply plug in their vehicles overnight.
Affordability is another major challenge. While electric scooters have become more competitive, entry-level petrol commuter motorcycles still cost significantly less than high-speed electric models. Many lower-income commuters continue to find petrol-powered motorcycles more affordable, making the transition to EVs financially challenging despite government incentives.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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