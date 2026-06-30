Delhi EV Policy 2026: No New Petrol Two-Wheelers Will Be Registered in the National Capital From April 2028; ₹15,000 Crore Push for Electric Vehicles

ON MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026, the Delhi government approved an Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in which the government is going to promote pure EVs. In this landmark move, the idea is aimed at tackling the air pollution problem in the national capital. In the EV Policy 2026, the government mandates that only electric two-wheelers will be registered in Delhi after April 1, 2028, and bars petrol-powered two-wheelers. The policy was approved by the Cabinet and will come into force from July 1, 2026, after receiving the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

While earlier a proposal was made to extend tax incentives to hybrid vehicles, the proposal has now been dropped. Pure EVs will instead receive a 100% waiver on road tax and registration charges, while no concession will be given to hybrid vehicles. Through this policy, the government will completely phase out petrol-run bikes in the national capital. This policy is a major shock for the people of Delhi, who rely heavily on two-wheelers.

As per the reports, there will be a three-year lock-in period during which the vehicles purchased under the EV policy cannot be sold or re-registered in any state other than Delhi. This prevents buyers who receive government subsidies from reselling the vehicles, ensuring that the benefits the Delhi government is providing remain in the national capital.