Delhi Monsoon Guide: 5 Best Monsoon Cafés in the Capital for Chai, Coffee, Comfort Food and Rainy Views

THE DELHI MONSOON is just around the corner, and with it comes the heavy rain which transforms the capital into a beautiful view that all the Delhiites wait for. After months of intense heat and relentless heatwaves, the arrival of the rains brings cooler temperatures and a much-needed sense of relief. While the monsoon often causes water-filled roads and potholes, for many Delhiites it remains one of the most eagerly awaited seasons of the year.

There's something comforting about Delhi in this season. Imagine sitting on your balcony, watching the rain pour down, listening to the rhythmic sound of raindrops, and breathing in the earthy fragrance of wet soil. Add a hot cup of chai, crispy pakoras or roasted bhutta, and there you have a good day out of daily tensions and always running life. The cool breeze and overcast skies also make weekend outings with friends, family, or that special someone all the more memorable. If you're looking to make the most of Delhi's rainy season, here are some of the best cafés in the city to enjoy the monsoon.