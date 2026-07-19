Delhi Monsoon Guide: 5 Best Monsoon Cafés in the Capital for Chai, Coffee, Comfort Food and Rainy Views

THE DELHI MONSOON is just around the corner, and with it comes the heavy rain which transforms the capital into a beautiful view that all the Delhiites wait for. After months of intense heat and relentless heatwaves, the arrival of the rains brings cooler temperatures and a much-needed sense of relief. While the monsoon often causes water-filled roads and potholes, for many Delhiites it remains one of the most eagerly awaited seasons of the year.
There's something comforting about Delhi in this season. Imagine sitting on your balcony, watching the rain pour down, listening to the rhythmic sound of raindrops, and breathing in the earthy fragrance of wet soil. Add a hot cup of chai, crispy pakoras or roasted bhutta, and there you have a good day out of daily tensions and always running life. The cool breeze and overcast skies also make weekend outings with friends, family, or that special someone all the more memorable. If you're looking to make the most of Delhi's rainy season, here are some of the best cafés in the city to enjoy the monsoon.
The first on the list is Carnatic Cafe, a charming South Indian eatery that showcases the authentic flavours and culture of Karnataka. The place is well known for serving crispy dosas, aromatic filter coffee, and a variety of other delicious dishes that are worth trying.
The monsoon season makes the café even more beautiful, offering a cozy and warm atmosphere that is perfect for enjoying the rain. It is a rain-friendly café where locals often flock during the season to unwind over comforting South Indian food. With multiple outlets across the city, including its popular branch near Sunder Nursery, Lodhi Road, you can visit the location most convenient for you and experience the authentic flavours of Karnataka.
The restaurant is known for its mezzanine gallery and its delicious dishes inspired by the Himalayan region. It offers comfortable seating for large groups, a warm ambience, beautiful décor, and pocket-friendly food, making it a great place to relax. Away from the city's hustle, Himalayan Rooftop by Namlang is an ideal spot for a memorable date or a peaceful meal.
One of its biggest attractions is the rooftop seating, which becomes even more charming during the monsoon. From the rooftop, visitors can enjoy a beautiful view of the Signature Bridge while soaking in the cool weather. The cozy seating, scenic views, and inviting décor create the perfect setting for a rainy evening. Whether you're planning a get-together with friends, a family outing, or a romantic date, this café offers authentic Himalayan flavours in the heart of Majnu Ka Tila.
Another one of the most loved cafés among Delhiites is The Grammar Room, a favourite destination for weekend brunches. The café is known for its gin-based cocktails, freshly baked treats that often sell out quickly, and excellent coffee. Created out of a love for grammar, food, and coffee, it offers an all-day dining experience with a diverse menu that also includes vegan dishes and desserts.
During the monsoon, the café becomes even more beautiful. Located in Mehrauli, it offers the perfect setting to enjoy a rainy day while savouring your favourite food and watching the showers outside. Large windows overlook lush greenery, creating a calm and relaxing atmosphere, while the outdoor seating area is ideal for those who enjoy fresh air and the beauty of nature during the rainy season.
Triveni Terrace Café is a perfect spot for art lovers, located within the Triveni Kala Sangam in Delhi's cultural hub, Mandi House. If you're an old-school soul who enjoys art, literature, and quiet cafés, this place is a must-visit. The café has a simple, charming ambience with a beautiful terrace and serves a variety of North Indian, Modern Indian, and other comforting dishes.
During the monsoon, the café becomes even more beautiful and cozy, offering the perfect setting to enjoy the pleasant weather while relishing homestyle food on its terrace. You can also explore the Triveni Kala Sangam art complex and other cultural attractions around Mandi House, making it an ideal destination for a day out during the rainy season. The menu blends nostalgic Indian seasonal recipes with contemporary flavours, adding to the café's timeless charm.
The last on the list is Music & Mountains – Hillside Café & Cocktail Garden, located in Greater Kailash, South Delhi. The café offers a cozy, Himalayan-inspired ambience with warm wooden interiors and live music playing in the background. It is known for its comforting food, unique cocktails, alcoholic milkshakes, and relaxed atmosphere, making it a lovely place to spend an evening.
While you may not be able to escape to the mountains every weekend during the monsoon, this hillside-inspired café brings a slice of that experience to Delhi. Its rustic wooden architecture, candlelit ambience, and soothing décor create the feeling of a peaceful mountain retreat, even in the heart of the city. Serving European comfort food, fine wines, and signature cocktails, Music & Mountains is an excellent choice for romantic dates, weekend outings, or simply enjoying the rainy weather with friends and family.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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