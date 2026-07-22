Journalists Allege Attacks and Harassment by CJP Protestors During “Chalo Sansad” March

THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY (CJP) led protest saw a major escalation this Monday, as on July 20, 2026, hundreds upon hundreds of protestors took to the streets of central Delhi in protest. Their demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. The march started off with a peaceful note, as protesters gathered at the designated Jantar Mantar protest site.

However, as the march was about to commence, the Delhi Police erected barricades, effectively preventing the protesters from leaving Jantar Mantar. The situation soon took a violent turn as protesters and police personnel clashed with each other, with the latter firing tear gas shells and lathi-charging the crowd to dispel them.

Amidst the chaos, both the protesters and the police suffered injuries. Videos emerging from the protest shows security personnel brutally beating the protesters, while the Delhi Police claims that their personnel too were attacked by the crowd.

One of the qualms that the protesters have, in addition to their demand for Pradhan’s resignation, is the inadequate coverage of the CJP protest being done by the mainstream media channels. As such, when some mainstream journalists did reach the protest site for media coverage, they faced criticism, and were allegedly harassed and attacked by CJP protesters.

See also: CJP Puts Forth 3 Demands, JP Nadda Calls for Ending Sit-in Protest During ‘Cordial Meet’

Times Now Reporter Dev Kotak Alleges Attack by CJP Protesters

Dev Kotak, a reporter for Times Now, has been covering the CJP protest for the last 23 days. Kotak alleges that he was “beaten up and thrashed” by CJP protestors at the protest site. Amidst the chanting of the slogans of “Godi media,” Kotak alleges that he was punched and kicked from all directions and claimed that protesters tore his clothes. He further says that the crowd harassed him by throwing water and bottles at him.

In a video clip circulating on X, Kotak, seen with his shirt and jeans torn, says that he pleaded with the crowd to let him go, yet the crowd did not yield and allegedly beat him again. He further says that the crowd took his spectacles, watch, and mobile phone.

Dev Kotak says that he has filed a written complaint in this regard at the Parliament Street Police Station.

ABP Reporter Varun Bhasin Alleges Mistreatment by CJP Protestors

Another journalist who was caught in the chaos of the protest crowd was Varun Bhasin, a ground reporter for ABP News. While reporting from Jantar Mantar, Bhasin alleged that the crowd became increasingly agitated as the protest gained momentum. The reporter alleged that he saw multiple men attacking media vehicles with stones and inflicting other damages.

See also: Centre Removes Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha Reportedly Over "Unprofessional" Handling of CJP Protest, IPS Anurag Kumar Takes Charge

A video clip has emerged on social media platform X, which shows the protestors tailing Bhasin as he moves through the crowd. The protesters were heard chanting “Godi media haaye haaye” (down with Godi media), as they spilled water at Bhasin and tugged at him.

Female Journalists Allegedly Mistreated by CJP Protestors

Posting a video on his X handle, journalist Sachin Gupta shared an instance of a female journalist reporting for NDTV, with a crowd forming a circle around her and shouting “Godi media haaye haaye” whilst clapping.

Sharing a video clip on her instagram handle, Jyoti Mishra, a senior anchor at Times Now Navbharat, divulged into her experiences about dealing with the agitated protest crowd. The clip showcases Mishra being led through the crowd with a police constable cradling her. She alleges that she had to move out of the site with her head down as the protesters were allegedly pelting stones at her, her cameraman, and at the police.

Another separate video clip circulating on Instagram shows two female reporters being jostled by the crowd.

(Proofread by Anshika Verma)