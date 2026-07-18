Sonam Wangchuk Taken to Hospital on 20th Day of Hunger Strike; CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Claims Detention, Assault by Delhi Police

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

Sonam Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar since June 28, 2026, demanding for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks and other shortcomings in the Indian education system. Over two weeks of going without food had taken a toll on the 59-year-old, who had lost more than 9 kg weight and stood at the risk of organ failure.

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His removal from the protest site came two days after the center had stated to the Delhi High Court that it would provide any required medical intervention to Sonam Wangchuk on the basis of doctor’s advice who were monitoring his health. Earlier, a division bench of the Delhi Court, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, directed the government to ensure daily monitoring of Wangchuk's health and to take the necessary steps whenever required.

Observing that the “life of any citizen is precious,” the bench orally remarked: “We would like this person to be regularly medically checked by government doctors and, depending on the report of the doctors, if any medication is required, please intervene. Every life is precious.”

(Edited by Ritik Singh)