Sonam Wangchuk Taken to Hospital on 20th Day of Hunger Strike; CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Claims Detention, Assault by Delhi Police

Key Points
Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, citing Delhi High Court orders and deteriorating health.
Abhijit Dipke alleged he was beaten and detained, and claimed Wangchuk was attacked by "goons" during the removal.
A Delhi High Court bench had earlier directed daily medical checks for Wangchuk, remarking that "every life is precious," ahead of the CJP's planned July 20 march to Parliament.
ON THE 20TH DAY OF HIS HUNGER STRIKE at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site and shifted to Safdarjung hospital by the Delhi police. On Saturday, July 18, 2026, the Indian educator and engineer, whose health had been steadily deteriorating because of the hunger strike, was forcefully shifted to the hospital by cops. In addition, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) under whose banner Wangchuk was protesting, alleged that he was detained and assaulted by the Delhi police.
Videos emerging from the protest site at Jantar Mantar showcased Delhi police officials, tailed by medical professionals, forcing their way onto the stage where Wangchuk was resting. Despite facing obstruction from the protesters, the police climbed up on the stage, blocked the view with white sheets, and picked up Wangchuk.
CJP spokesperson Sourav Das had posted a video on his X account which showed the Delhi Police, some in official uniforms and others in civilian clothing, climbing the stage amidst the chaos. “Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully!,” Das wrote in the post’s caption.
The Delhi High Court had issued a directive to the Delhi Police. Acting upon the court order and medical experts' advice, the police took action and forcefully took Wangchuk to the hospital.
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Posting a statement on X on this matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, wrote: “As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.”
This action came two days before the CJP’s march to the Parliament scheduled for July 20, 2026. Sonam Wangchuk had urged people not to ask him to quit his hunger strike, but instead join the march.
In another update, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that he was “beaten up and detained” by the Delhi police. He also claimed that Sonam Wangchuk was ‘attacked’ by goons as they tried to hurl objects at Wangchuk. Dipke said that the government is devising a plan to dismantle the Jantar Mantar protest, and remarked that the government would be held responsible should anything happen to Wangchuk.
Sonam Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar since June 28, 2026, demanding for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks and other shortcomings in the Indian education system. Over two weeks of going without food had taken a toll on the 59-year-old, who had lost more than 9 kg weight and stood at the risk of organ failure.
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His removal from the protest site came two days after the center had stated to the Delhi High Court that it would provide any required medical intervention to Sonam Wangchuk on the basis of doctor’s advice who were monitoring his health. Earlier, a division bench of the Delhi Court, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, directed the government to ensure daily monitoring of Wangchuk's health and to take the necessary steps whenever required.
Observing that the “life of any citizen is precious,” the bench orally remarked: “We would like this person to be regularly medically checked by government doctors and, depending on the report of the doctors, if any medication is required, please intervene. Every life is precious.”
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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