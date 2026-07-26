US Student Yashvendra Singh Dies After Car Falls Into Drain in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

A TRAGIC ROAD ACCIDENT in Delhi has claimed the life of a young student and athlete. Yashvendra Singh, a 20-year-old studying at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in the United States, died after the car he was driving skidded off a wet road and fell into an open drain near Vasant Kunj in southwest Delhi. The accident happened early on Friday morning near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal. A woman travelling with him was injured and is receiving medical treatment. Yashvendra was also known as a national-level basketball player and gold medallist, and his death has left his school, friends, and family in shock.

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How One Sharp Turn Caused Yashvendra’s Death

According to police, Yashvendra and the woman, who studied at the same university in the US, were headed towards her home in Vasant Kunj that morning. The car actually belonged to her, but he was the one driving it at the time. The two had reportedly spent the previous night at a friend's house before setting out.

As he tried to take a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat signal, he lost control of the car. Police believe the road, which was slippery due to recent rain, played a major role in the crash. The vehicle veered off course, struck a roadside tree, and then plunged into an uncovered drain, flipping over in the process. The impact crushed the roof of the car, trapping Yashvendra inside.

Police reached the spot after receiving an emergency call and worked to pull the car out of the drain. Yashvendra was rushed to the nearest hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. His companion, who suffered injuries in the crash, survived and was also taken for treatment.

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Yashvendra’s Background: From a Son of a Brigadier to A Sportsman

Yashvendra was the son of a serving Indian Army Brigadier posted in Kolkata. He had returned to Delhi from the United States only about ten days before the accident and was staying with his maternal grandfather, who was undergoing cancer treatment at the time. He was also expected to travel to Dehradun soon to visit his paternal grandfather.