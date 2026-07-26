US Student Yashvendra Singh Dies After Car Falls Into Drain in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Key Points:
A 20-Year-Old Yashvendra Singh from Delhi died in a tragic car accident, he was studying in the United States.
His car fell into an open drain near Vasant Kunj in Southwest Delhi. There was a young woman on the passenger seat who received medical treatment.
Yashvendra Singh was the son of an Indian Army Brigadier, he was also a young athlete, he had returned to Delhi from United States 10 days before his accident.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
A TRAGIC ROAD ACCIDENT in Delhi has claimed the life of a young student and athlete. Yashvendra Singh, a 20-year-old studying at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in the United States, died after the car he was driving skidded off a wet road and fell into an open drain near Vasant Kunj in southwest Delhi. The accident happened early on Friday morning near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal. A woman travelling with him was injured and is receiving medical treatment. Yashvendra was also known as a national-level basketball player and gold medallist, and his death has left his school, friends, and family in shock.
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According to police, Yashvendra and the woman, who studied at the same university in the US, were headed towards her home in Vasant Kunj that morning. The car actually belonged to her, but he was the one driving it at the time. The two had reportedly spent the previous night at a friend's house before setting out.
As he tried to take a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat signal, he lost control of the car. Police believe the road, which was slippery due to recent rain, played a major role in the crash. The vehicle veered off course, struck a roadside tree, and then plunged into an uncovered drain, flipping over in the process. The impact crushed the roof of the car, trapping Yashvendra inside.
Police reached the spot after receiving an emergency call and worked to pull the car out of the drain. Yashvendra was rushed to the nearest hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. His companion, who suffered injuries in the crash, survived and was also taken for treatment.
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Yashvendra was the son of a serving Indian Army Brigadier posted in Kolkata. He had returned to Delhi from the United States only about ten days before the accident and was staying with his maternal grandfather, who was undergoing cancer treatment at the time. He was also expected to travel to Dehradun soon to visit his paternal grandfather.
He had completed his Class 12 education at Sanskriti School in Delhi in 2024. The school issued a condolence message remembering him as a talented athlete who showed strong teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. It added that his presence on the basketball court and within the school community had left a lasting mark on those who knew him.
The accident has also brought attention to safety concerns in the area. Locals living near the Nangal Dewat stretch said they were not surprised by the accident, since the open drain there had long been seen as a hazard waiting to happen. Residents claim that complaints about the uncovered drain had been raised with the Delhi Development Authority in the past, but the issue was never properly fixed. This has led to renewed calls for authorities to cover the drain and improve road safety in the area to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
The death of Yashvendra Singh is a heartbreaking loss for his family, friends, and the wider community that knew him as a gifted student and athlete. What should have been a short, routine drive turned fatal due to a combination of wet roads and an unsafe, uncovered drain. As investigations continue, this incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for better road infrastructure and drain safety in Delhi, so that such an avoidable tragedy is not repeated.
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