CJI’s “Cockroach” Jibe Forced Gen Z to Do What They Do Best — Create an Online Campaign: The Making of the Cockroach Janata Party

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) became viral after controversial remarks comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches” triggered outrage online.
Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, the movement uses memes, satire, and social media campaigns to discuss unemployment, politics, and youth frustration.
Though satirical, the party’s manifesto raises serious issues like voting rights, women’s reservation, political accountability, and media influence.
A sudden surge has appeared on social media with the creation of a new political party called the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). While the party is not officially registered, its online presence is massive. Created recently, the party drew huge attention from youngsters within days, gaining over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.
The party was formed after a statement made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. In the statement, the CJI criticised some lawyers, activists, and social media users, calling them parasites who attack the system. He also questioned lawyers who support such people, saying, “There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?” The CJI also criticised some unemployed youngsters active online, saying, “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession.”
The statement triggered outrage among young people online, which eventually gave rise to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). It is a political movement started by young people on the internet to draw attention towards social and political issues through jokes, memes, and satire. These memes soon went viral, turning the movement into a youth-driven online phenomenon that mixes satire, memes, and political criticism. The party has become especially popular among young Indians frustrated with unemployment, rising pressure, and traditional politics.
The party was created by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old political communication strategist. Abhijeet studied journalism in Pune and later moved to the United States for higher studies. In the US, he pursued a master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University. Before launching the CJP, Dipke worked on digital political campaigns and volunteered with the social media team of the Aam Aadmi Party during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.
His work with AAP mainly focused on meme-based campaigning and online political messaging aimed at young audiences. He is now using the same skills in his own movement, creating memes and social media campaigns to attract attention online. The comments comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered anger and debate across social media. Instead of only criticising the remarks, Dipke turned the insult into satire by creating the Cockroach Janata Party.
The Cockroach Janata Party openly describes itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed.” While the party is largely satirical, it uses humour to reflect real-life concerns shared by many young Indians. Through memes, sarcasm, and jokes, the movement talks about issues like unemployment, political corruption, voting rights, media influence, and frustration with the system. Many supporters see it as a modern and relatable way for young people to express anger and disappointment.
The party follows a completely internet-first style, which strongly appeals to Gen Z audiences. Unlike traditional political parties, the CJP uses memes, dramatic posters, sarcastic slogans, and humorous recruitment drives to engage people online. The party also has its own website where people can apply for membership and even get a membership card.
If someone wants to join the party, there are a few humorous criteria that need to be met. According to the membership rules, the person should be “unemployed, lazy, chronically online, and can rant professionally.” These conditions are meant as satire, but they connected strongly with young social media users who often use memes to deal with stress, job pressure, and political frustration.
While the website maintains a satirical tone, the party has also spoken about several serious political ideas. Its manifesto includes demands such as no post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices, strict punishment for deleting valid votes, 50% reservation for women in politics, and long bans on politicians who switch parties after elections.
The movement argues that these ideas are about accountability, transparency, and making politics more representative. However, the party is not officially registered and even mentions on its website that it is “A non-registered party under the Representation of Cockroaches Act at No Election Commission of Cockroachistan (satire).”
The Cockroach Janata Party has also gained attention from mainstream political leaders and commentators. Several politicians have interacted with the movement online, further increasing its popularity. Supporters believe the CJP represents a new form of digital political participation where humour and political criticism exist together. Critics, however, believe the movement may simply be a temporary internet trend that could fade over time.
Interestingly, the rise of the CJP has also inspired the creation of several other satirical political groups. One such group is the Indian National Cockroaches, which presents itself as the opposition to the CJP. Its creators argue that serious real-life problems should not be reduced to memes and jokes. According to them, when important issues are wrapped in humour, people stop taking them seriously.
Another group called the National Parasitic Front has also emerged online. Many more small satirical political pages and parties have appeared across different regions after the popularity of the CJP. Youngsters seem to find these movements relatable because they reflect their frustrations and online culture.
The rise of these “cockroach” movements shows an important shift in how young Indians engage with politics today. Social media has made it possible for political ideas, jokes, and frustrations to spread rapidly and become large public conversations. Whether these parties remain internet memes or evolve into something bigger, they have already captured the attention of a generation that often feels ignored by mainstream politics.
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