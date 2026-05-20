CJI’s “Cockroach” Jibe Forced Gen Z to Do What They Do Best — Create an Online Campaign: The Making of the Cockroach Janata Party

A sudden surge has appeared on social media with the creation of a new political party called the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). While the party is not officially registered, its online presence is massive. Created recently, the party drew huge attention from youngsters within days, gaining over 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

The party was formed after a statement made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. In the statement, the CJI criticised some lawyers, activists, and social media users, calling them parasites who attack the system. He also questioned lawyers who support such people, saying, “There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?” The CJI also criticised some unemployed youngsters active online, saying, “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession.”

The statement triggered outrage among young people online, which eventually gave rise to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). It is a political movement started by young people on the internet to draw attention towards social and political issues through jokes, memes, and satire. These memes soon went viral, turning the movement into a youth-driven online phenomenon that mixes satire, memes, and political criticism. The party has become especially popular among young Indians frustrated with unemployment, rising pressure, and traditional politics.

Who Created the Cockroach Janata Party?