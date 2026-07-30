NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule Soon: How To Apply, Expected Dates, Required Documents Here

THE MEDICAL COUNSELLING COMMITTEE (MCC) is all set to release the counselling schedule for the NEET UG 2026 on their official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2026 Examination will be able to check the schedule and can apply for it by visiting the website and by completing the application formalities.

The complete schedule for the counselling rounds is expected anytime before July 31, 2026, for All India Quota (AIQ) 15 per cent seats will be reserved. Those students who have passed the Re-NEET examination that took place on June 21, 2026 must participate in the counselling process for admission into their preferred government and private medical colleges across India.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination result was announced on July 16, 2026 for nearly 20 lakh candidates. Of these, 11.21 lakh students had cleared the entrance examination. According to the new guidelines shared by the MCC, candidates who receive a seat allotment and select the "upgrade" or "willing to upgrade" option in subsequent rounds will not be required to physically report to the allotted college or institute. The candidates can participate in the further rounds as their seat remains protected in the counselling system.

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How to apply for NEET UG 2026 Counselling?

The candidates must complete the online registration procedure by visiting the official website of the MCC. Then, you have to pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the given deadline. The students must note that the seat allotment will be carried out after every round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats. Those candidates who will be allotted seats must report to the designated institute for document verification and admission formalities within the deadline.

The counselling procedure is expected to be conducted in four rounds. These include Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round (Round 3), and the Stray Vacancy Round. Those candidates who are seeking NRI reservation benefits can upload their supporting documents through the MCC counselling portal - mcc.nic.in.

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NEET UG Counselling 2026: Required Documents

Those candidates who are appearing for the counselling process of the NEET UG 2026 are required to carry the below mentioned supporting documents:

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate (if required)

Category/EWS certificate (if required)

Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

The candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the MCC to stay updated with the latest information at mcc.nic.in.

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