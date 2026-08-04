Delhi’s EV Policy Changes the Engine, Not the System

At a traffic signal in New Delhi, an electric SUV can wait beside an e-rickshaw and a delivery worker on an electric scooter. All three may be counted as evidence of the same green transition, although they embody very different relationships to mobility.

The SUV offers private comfort and status; the e-rickshaw provides shared transport; the scooter is often inseparable from a worker’s livelihood. To see only three electric vehicles here is to miss the differences in power and vulnerability. This is what technological optimism does: treats a change in the machine as if it were automatically a transformation of the system.

Delhi’s new Electric Vehicles Policy, notified on June 30, and effective from July 1, 2026, is nevertheless a serious intervention. From January 2027, only electric three-wheelers and N1-category light goods vehicles can be newly registered; from April 2028, the mandate extends to new two-wheelers. First-year purchase incentives reach ₹30,000 for electric two-wheelers, and ₹50,000 for e-autos. Electric cars priced up to ₹3 million receive road-tax and registration-fee exemptions, while eligible owners who scrap older cars can receive ₹100,000. The policy also supports charging, battery recycling and government electric buses.

Unlike India’s national PM E-DRIVE scheme, though, the Delhi policy combines incentives with mandatory deadlines.

The policy identifies vehicles as contributing 23 percent of Delhi’s winter air pollution and notes that two-wheelers constitute about 67 percent of its vehicle stock. Prioritising intensively used two- and three-wheelers, goods vehicles and buses is sensible. EVs eliminate tailpipe exhaust, use energy more efficiently and generally produce lower lifecycle emissions than comparable petrol or diesel vehicles.

An India-specific review by the International Council on Clean Transportation and IIT Roorkee supports the immediate adoption of battery-electric vehicles, while showing how strongly the gains depend on the electricity mix and real-world energy use.