Aam Aadmi Party Leader Satyendar Jain Arrested After Being Linked To Delhi Jal Board

ON AUGUST 18, 2026, Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Kumar Jain was arrested yet again alongside five others by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), The Government of NCT of Delhi. During an on-going investigation on the tendering process allegedly revealed a biased use of technology provided by M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt.Ltd.

Satyendar Kumar Jain has already been to jail in 2022 and now on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, it happened again regarding the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

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Press Release Reveal More Details Behind Satyendar Jain’s Arrest

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi arrested six people after they were connected to a manipulation scheme around the tendering process for Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJP). Former AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain was arrested alongside former DJP CEO and IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, Nagendra Yadav of AN Enterprises, Raja Kumar Kurra of Euroteck Environment Pvt.Ltd. and Pankaj Verma of Srijanhar.