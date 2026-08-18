Aam Aadmi Party Leader Satyendar Jain Arrested After Being Linked To Delhi Jal Board

Key Points:
AAP's Satyendar Kumar Jain arrested by Anti-Corruption Branch alongside five others.
An on-going investigation on the tendering process and favouring M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt.Ltd over other technological company pinned them against the the government.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal defends Jain and claims that the allegations will be proven fake.
ON AUGUST 18, 2026, Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Kumar Jain was arrested yet again alongside five others by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), The Government of NCT of Delhi. During an on-going investigation on the tendering process allegedly revealed a biased use of technology provided by M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt.Ltd.
Satyendar Kumar Jain has already been to jail in 2022 and now on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, it happened again regarding the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
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The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi arrested six people after they were connected to a manipulation scheme around the tendering process for Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJP). Former AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain was arrested alongside former DJP CEO and IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, Nagendra Yadav of AN Enterprises, Raja Kumar Kurra of Euroteck Environment Pvt.Ltd. and Pankaj Verma of Srijanhar.
ACB registered FIR under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD. Allegedly large-scale irregularities, criminal conspiracies and manipulated tender conditions were linked to the augmentation and upgradation of DJB sewage treatment plants. They even revealed that the process contained restrictive technical specifications and it also showed favouring Euroteck Environment, that limited competition and provided an advantage to the company, Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.
The agency also accused private individuals of maintaining communications with public officials and intermediaries regarding tender conditions, and some related documents. Investigators are on it and trying to figure if the exchanges influenced the final tender specifications. Some evidence has been traced to the alleged transfers through AN Enterprises and Srijanhar. According to ACB, Satyendar and his relatives received an amount of Rs 1.52 crore, eventually linking to bribes and also the money was spent on immovable property.
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AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister has defended Jain’s arrest and believes that it will be proven fake soon. AAP said the arrest was politically schemed and is trying to botch the upcoming elections in Punjab. Kejriwal also referred to Jain’s previous arrest in 2022 and how he faced a difficult period in custody.
Kejriwal has provided his support for Jain and said that the party would stand by him during the ongoing legal proceedings. For now, the allegations against Jain are being investigated by the ACB and have not been established by a court yet. The accused have the right to show that they are not guilty. Kejriwal’s remarks have intensified a political debate surrounding the case, while the ACB continues to investigate and examine the evidence, the financial clue will help them further in Jain and other five’s DJL case.
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