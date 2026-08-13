‘Where Have They Brought Punjab to’: Harbhajan Singh’s Comment on ‘Zombie Drug’ Viral Video Sparks AAP-BJP War Over Punjab Drug Crisis

Harbhajan Singh’s Posts on Punjab Drug Crisis Spark AAP-BJP Political Debate

The second post that Singh made the same day was where he shared the video and wrote, “The evil eye has struck, my friend, in our Punjab…” He further said that the government had ruined Punjab and the youth of the state. He said it made him cry to see these kinds of videos.

Then he wrote, “Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery—today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions.”

He ended his post with, “There's still time—save my Punjab. Save Punjab’s Youth.” Singh, through his post, tried to raise concerns over the condition in Punjab related to the drug crisis and how the youth in the state are under the influence of these drugs. After this, the story didn’t end. To give a reply to Harbhajan Singh, the Cabinet Minister of Punjab and AAP minister Baljit Kaur responded to this post by Harbhajan.

She said, “Look at the desperation to please his political bosses.” Kaur added that the video that Harbhajan shared was from Rajasthan and not Punjab and said that he was lying. Then she said, “You will do anything for BJP ki dalali, even if it means ruining Punjab's image,” and added that the people of Punjab will not forgive Harbhajan.