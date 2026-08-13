‘Where Have They Brought Punjab to’: Harbhajan Singh’s Comment on ‘Zombie Drug’ Viral Video Sparks AAP-BJP War Over Punjab Drug Crisis

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ON AUGUST 10, 2026, social media became the battleground for the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, who started a cold war about a video. The incident started when former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, who had recently switched his party from AAP to BJP, replied to a post on X. The post was a video where two men were standing on the road, allegedly intoxicated.
Singh raised his concerns over the Punjab drug crisis, writing, “Very sad to see the situation of Punjab. Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action—not denial.” This was not the end of it. Harbhajan then made another post after it, which started the political tussle between the two parties.
The second post that Singh made the same day was where he shared the video and wrote, “The evil eye has struck, my friend, in our Punjab…” He further said that the government had ruined Punjab and the youth of the state. He said it made him cry to see these kinds of videos.
Then he wrote, “Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery—today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions.”
He ended his post with, “There's still time—save my Punjab. Save Punjab’s Youth.” Singh, through his post, tried to raise concerns over the condition in Punjab related to the drug crisis and how the youth in the state are under the influence of these drugs. After this, the story didn’t end. To give a reply to Harbhajan Singh, the Cabinet Minister of Punjab and AAP minister Baljit Kaur responded to this post by Harbhajan.
She said, “Look at the desperation to please his political bosses.” Kaur added that the video that Harbhajan shared was from Rajasthan and not Punjab and said that he was lying. Then she said, “You will do anything for BJP ki dalali, even if it means ruining Punjab's image,” and added that the people of Punjab will not forgive Harbhajan.
Later, police also clarified that the video that was being circulated was from Rajasthan and not Punjab. The Punjab Police wrote on X, “The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan—not Punjab—and has no connection with Punjab Police.” It further said that adding a Punjabi audio in the background doesn’t mean the incident happened in Punjab and asked social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting the video. Police said, “We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police.”
In the video, two men are shown struggling to stand on a roadside, both of them half-standing with minor movement. Many netizens have shared the video repeatedly on social media, claiming that the men are under the influence of the so-called “Zombie Drug.” The drug in question is commonly called xylazine, which is a powerful veterinary tranquiliser and muscle relaxant. It is illegally mixed with street drugs to increase the drug effect time so that it lasts for a longer period. The drug is considered not safe for humans.
While the claims were made that the men were under the influence of this drug, there was no independent confirmation that it was actually that drug. The video had a Punjabi song in the background, which made people believe that the video was from the northern state. After the police later confirmed that the video was not from Punjab, they pointed out that just the audio doesn’t establish the location.
While some people called out Harbhajan Singh for spreading fake information about the video, others said that just because the video is false doesn’t mean Punjab doesn’t have a drug issue. One girl replied to the clarification of the police and wrote, “As if there are no problems of drugs in Punjab? As if Punjabi students and youth isn’t engaged in drugs at all. Shame on you - instead of working on who’s peddling drugs in the state, you’re busy investigating to which the clip actually belongs?” While another wrote, “Arrest him for spreading hatred against the state and it's people. It is done with malafide intention to lower the image of the state into the eyes of citizens.”
Following the police confirmation, Harbhajan Singh further shared another video of young people on drugs and wrote, “Are they also from Rajasthan.” Harbhajan Singh wrote that the discussion here is about Punjab’s drug problem and not that specific individual from the video. He said, “Running away from responsibilities won't yield a solution….Without pulling each other's legs, the Punjab government should work on how to make Punjab drug-free.”
The incident happens as Punjab is going to have its state elections soon in 2027.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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