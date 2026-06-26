Former AAP Candidate Nandini Bosmiya's Death Sparks Murder Allegations Against Live-In Partner Aslam Sama; her Family claim She was Treated like a 'Sex Machine'

ON JUNE 22, 2026, Nandini Bosmiya, a 23-year-old former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate was found dead at her residence in Rajkot, Gujarat. Her family claimed that she was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aslam Sama, a resident of Junagadh. Nandini Bosamiya had contested the 2025 Jetpur-Navagadh municipality elections as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Ward No. 1, but lost.

Her family was against her relationship with Aslam, but she refused to listen to them. According to initial information, police said that her body was found on June 22, 2026 at Agaman Residency, near Gondal Chowkdi. The case of accidental death under Section 194 of the BNSS has been registered in the Rajkot Taluka Police Station. The police officials are currently investigating the case and are yet to decide whether it was a case of suicide or foul play. She posted a status on social media that read, "Papa, I have lost the battle of life” before her death.

Claims Of Harassment And Abuse

Nandini’s family has claimed that it is not suicide but was a murder. Her sister, Rupal Bosmiya, told the police that Nandini had been subjected to continuous harassment and physical abuse by Aslam Sama. She had been in a live-in relationship with Aslam Sama, a married man living in Rajkot, Gujarat. Her relatives alleged that Aslam, along with members of his family, including his wife and in-laws, had repeatedly assaulted and harassed Nandani. Her family further claimed that she had been physically assaulted a few days ago and the complaint had been also filed.

Nandini’s family alleged that her death was not a case of suicide but a pre-planned murder. They accused her live-in partner, Aslam Sama and his family members of killing Nandini and attempting to portray the incident as a suicide.

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Nandini Bosmiya worked as a medical representative in Junagadh, Gujarat where she met Aslam Sama for the first time. The family said the couple had been living in a rented room since around Diwali, 2025. The police reached her residence and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The body was later taken to her native place in Jetpur for the last rites.

What has the Police found so far?

B J Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner of Police said that preliminary investigation indicated that the woman was distressed over Sama frequently visiting his wife in Junagadh. “For the past year, she had been in a live-in relationship with Aslam Sama. Since he was already married already, he would often go to meet his wife, which stresses Bosamiya. She was deeply hurt by this and appears to have taken the extreme step,” he further added while addressing the reporters.

Nandini had sent a WhatsApp message to her younger sister before her death, indicating that she was ending her life, Chaudhary said. In that message, she reportedly said that no one was responsible for her death.

Forced Hysterectomy Allegation

In the mysterious death of Nandini Bosmiya, serious allegations in the case concern the removal of Nandini’s uterus. Aslam allegedly told Nandini that since he was already married and had a son, he did not want any more children. He manipulated Nandini and subsequently had her undergo surgery to remove her uterus, according to Republic World. The National Commission for Women has directed the Gujarat Police Team to investigate the allegation, including the role of the hospital and medical personnel involved.

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Nandini’s Family alleges murder

Nandini’s family opposed her relationship with Aslam, but she refused to listen to them. According to her family, she was treated as a sex machine by Aslam. Her jewellery was pawned. She faces physical and mental harassment by Aslam and his family. She even wrote to her father before commiting suicide, “Papa, I have lost the battle of life.” Her family alleges that it was not a simple suicude but a planned murder.

The opposition are criticizing the AAP leaders for not being supported towards the 23 year-old woman and her family in this difficult time.

BJP Leader, Tajinder Bagga Reacts to Bosmia’s Death

The case also drew political attention after Tajinder Bagga , BJP leader, raised the issue on his X, he wrote. The BJP Leader posted on his X handle, “She was in a relationship with a married man, Aslam. Her family tried their best to save her but she didn’t listen to them. They warned her, pleaded with her and stood by her. But she fought with them, left home, and chose to live with Aslam despite his marriage.”

The police official said that for now, this case is being treated as suicide, and further investigation is underway. Police will continue to look into family’ claim that Nandini was murdered.

(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)

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