Two Female Journalists Allegedly Assaulted by Delhi Police; Opposition Thrash BJP Govt

A VIDEO HAS BEEN circulating on the internet showing a female journalist from 4PM News Network alleging that she was assaulted by Delhi Police. As per various media reports, two independent female journalists who came forward on September 3, 2026, alleged that Delhi Police personnel detained them and later assaulted them at the Saket Police Station.

In the now-viral video, one of the journalists is seen confronting a police officer. Delhi Police have reacted to the allegations and dismissed them as “factually incorrect” and “misleading.” In an official X post, 4PM News Network wrote that the female journalist in the viral video was trying to ask questions of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

As per the post, the female journalist alleged that she was dragged to the police station and beaten by them. “She further alleges that when the police officers asked for her name and heard 'Khan' in it, the assault against her intensified,” the post further read. Raising the issue of press freedom, the news outlet further demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

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Two female Journalist Assaulted by Delhi Police



In the video, the journalist also alleged that they wanted to question the Delhi Chief Minister, after which they were detained. She added, “The police teams took us to a room, where they assaulted us brutally. They asked which community we belonged to; they thrashed us again.” Multiple videos of the journalist have been making the rounds on the internet, with one of them showing the female journalist lying down with a purported bruise on her right arm. The allegations cannot be verified as of now.

In an official X post, 4PM News Network shared that it has been publishing reports related to CM Rekha Gupta and the Delhi government lately.

Earlier, in March 2026, the Union Government directed that 4PM’s YouTube channel be blocked over its alleged impact on national security and public order. The channel was temporarily restored in May 2026.



Opposition Reacts to the Viral Video

The Opposition has sharply criticised the ruling government over the alleged assault incident. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X and wrote, “Shame on woman CM Rekha Gupta.”

The Congress shared the viral video on X and wrote, “The BJP government and Delhi Police’s thuggery,” calling the behaviour of the Delhi Police “completely unacceptable.” They further added, “Strict action must be taken against the guilty policemen.”



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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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