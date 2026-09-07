“Phone Sticking” Reel Trend Goes Viral on Social Media, DMRC Issues Warning to Content Creators Over Making Such Videos

Key Points
Content creators have been sticking phones to Delhi Metro train windows, dancing to songs like "Zaalima," and dramatically chasing the train as it departs, racking up millions of views on Instagram.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has directed creators to stop filming such videos, citing risks to other passengers and potential equipment damage.
DMRC already prohibits reels, dance videos, and photography inside the metro, a rule introduced after a rise in influencer content following the pandemic.
A VIRAL SOCIAL MEDIA TREND involving the Delhi Metro has raised concerns over public inconvenience and passengers’ safety. Witnessing the rising number of content creators filming reels by sticking their phones on the metro and running after the train, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued strict warning against such actions. In an official Instagram statement posted on Saturday, September 5, 2026, the authority directed content creators not to shoot such kinds of videos within the Delhi Metro premises citing safety concerns and public inconvenience. Further, it warned that strict actions will be taken if someone is caught doing so.
The sphere of Social Media and its viral “trends” is extremely volatile. Such is the nature of social media: a new trend is introduced, it gains attention of the netizens and goes “viral,” prompting other content creators and even the general public to recreate similar trends and videos. Ranging from the harmless ice bucket challenge wherein people throw ice-cold water over themselves to social media users recreating steps of viral dances, a new trend pops up every now and then. Recently, a new trend has gained immense traction on Instagram, wherein content creators are seen sticking their phones onto the Delhi metro train and making reels.
With Bollywood songs such as Zaalima playing in the background, content creators first stick their phone outside the metro, dance in front of it, and as the train pulls away dramatically run after it in a pure Bollywood-movie-style. Some videos of the trend involve a person sitting inside the metro train filming the reel through the window. The trend has gone viral on Instagram, with videos racking up millions of views.
In response to the viral “phone sticking trend,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has warned creators against recording videos by attaching their mobile phones to the windows of moving trains.
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In these videos, creators reportedly place their phones against the metro’s window panes and run alongside the train as it begins to move. The DMRC said such activities could cause inconveniences or injure other passengers, and may also result in damage to the phones being used for filming.
In a statement posted on its official Instagram handle, the DMRC said it is taking the matter seriously and that necessary actions will be taken if any content creator is found filming such content. The corporation has also advised creators not to record such videos within Delhi Metro premises.
“DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken,” the authority wrote in its official statement.
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The advisory concluded with a direct instruction to creators: “Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises.”
It's worth noting that the creation of reels is already banned by the DMRC after a directive was issued back in May 2023. After the boom of the short-video creation industry and the rise of social media influencers in post-covid era, the authority issued strict warnings against the creation of reels and dance videos, and also barred taking photos inside the Delhi metro. The step was taken to prevent commuter inconvenience, reduce public disruption, and address safety hazards.
Although the videos may be staged for social media, the DMRC’s warning highlights the possible risks such activities could create for commuters and the devices being used to record them. The corporation has pointed to the risk of passengers being inconvenienced or injured, while also noting that the phones used for filming could be damaged.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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