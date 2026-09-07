“Phone Sticking” Reel Trend Goes Viral on Social Media, DMRC Issues Warning to Content Creators Over Making Such Videos

A VIRAL SOCIAL MEDIA TREND involving the Delhi Metro has raised concerns over public inconvenience and passengers’ safety. Witnessing the rising number of content creators filming reels by sticking their phones on the metro and running after the train, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued strict warning against such actions. In an official Instagram statement posted on Saturday, September 5, 2026, the authority directed content creators not to shoot such kinds of videos within the Delhi Metro premises citing safety concerns and public inconvenience. Further, it warned that strict actions will be taken if someone is caught doing so.

What Is the Viral "Phone Sticking" Metro Trend?

The sphere of Social Media and its viral “trends” is extremely volatile. Such is the nature of social media: a new trend is introduced, it gains attention of the netizens and goes “viral,” prompting other content creators and even the general public to recreate similar trends and videos. Ranging from the harmless ice bucket challenge wherein people throw ice-cold water over themselves to social media users recreating steps of viral dances, a new trend pops up every now and then. Recently, a new trend has gained immense traction on Instagram, wherein content creators are seen sticking their phones onto the Delhi metro train and making reels.

With Bollywood songs such as Zaalima playing in the background, content creators first stick their phone outside the metro, dance in front of it, and as the train pulls away dramatically run after it in a pure Bollywood-movie-style. Some videos of the trend involve a person sitting inside the metro train filming the reel through the window. The trend has gone viral on Instagram, with videos racking up millions of views.