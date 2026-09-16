PM Modi’s Schoolmate Gets Relief in 15-Year Land Dispute; Netizens Raise Concerns Over the Plight of Ordinary People

Key Points:
81-year-old Asgar Ali Vohra had been pursuing a dispute over 2,810 sq m of land in Bhayander East, which he says was encroached upon in 2011.
Vohra, who studied with Modi at B N School in Vadnagar, met the Prime Minister on September 8 and sought intervention in the dispute.
Days after the meeting, Narendra Mehta said he would relinquish possession of the disputed plot, surrender the construction permission and withdraw a police complaint
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi’s friend got relief after a 15-year-long battle to get his land back from encroachment by two firms, Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Construction. This relief came after the 81-year-old Mira Road resident, Asghar Ali Vohra, finally met his schoolmate, Modi. The case was related to a dispute over a piece of land in Palghar district of Maharashtra, and the accused in question is BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.
Asghar Ali Vohra studied with PM Modi at B N School in Vadnagar, Gujarat. Vohra had a meeting with PM Modi regarding this incident on September 8, 2026, where he asked for the PM’s intervention in the dispute. Later, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Mehta gave up possession of the disputed land and withdrew an earlier complaint that he had filed against Vohra.
Vohra explained that in 1989, he purchased a plot of land measuring around 2,810 square metres in Navghar in Bhayander East. The land, in 2011, was encroached upon by two firms, Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Construction. As per PTI, Vohra claimed that both of these firms were connected to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.
Vohra said that he had been pursuing the matter for nearly 15 years and had finally approached the Prime Minister. As per TOI reports, after the meeting, appropriate government authorities took up the matter and convened a meeting where all those involved in the case were present. Vohra also alleged that many documents related to the land were forged without his knowledge.
As per PTI sources, Mehta approached Vohra through his associate Ajay Dhokha for the withdrawal of a police complaint. This incident travels back to 2015, when Mehta , had filed a complaint against both Vohra and Dhokha for criminal trespassing. Mehta also surrendered the construction permit that he had obtained and gave both of these documents to the respective authority.
While surrendering the permit, the company Seven Eleven Construction said that it had purchased the plot legally in 2019 and secured the construction permit in 2026, but because of the ongoing ownership dispute surrounding the land, it was returning the permit.
The news of PM Modi meeting his school friend went viral on social media on September 16, 2026, with netizens criticising the law and order of the country. Many raised questions on the plight of the non-influential individuals — or those who don’t know PM Modi — and their fight for justice. One wrote, “It simply a matter of shame. A ruling party MLA occupied the Land. Now, you can imagine the plight of those poor Gujaratis who are not Prime Minister's friends!”
Another person highlighted that if you need justice, “you must be Modi’s schoolmate. Otherwise, you are on your own.” One other person highlighted that the MLA is known for such cases, saying, “This MLA Narendra Mehta is a known land grabber along with Transport minister Sarnaik. Both are with the same govt. Both continue to use their power and are making money by using unethical ways and coercion with govt. Officials.”
While this incident showcases the resolution of a dispute, it also highlights deep rooted problems in the country, where if you want justice, you need influence because the law never works. Another highlighted whether it is right for the PM to hold such meetings, “Who called the meeting ? Now the PM is going round house to house for property grabbing ??”
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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