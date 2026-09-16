PM Modi’s Schoolmate Gets Relief in 15-Year Land Dispute; Netizens Raise Concerns Over the Plight of Ordinary People

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi’s friend got relief after a 15-year-long battle to get his land back from encroachment by two firms, Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Construction. This relief came after the 81-year-old Mira Road resident, Asghar Ali Vohra, finally met his schoolmate, Modi. The case was related to a dispute over a piece of land in Palghar district of Maharashtra, and the accused in question is BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

Asghar Ali Vohra studied with PM Modi at B N School in Vadnagar, Gujarat. Vohra had a meeting with PM Modi regarding this incident on September 8, 2026, where he asked for the PM’s intervention in the dispute. Later, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, Mehta gave up possession of the disputed land and withdrew an earlier complaint that he had filed against Vohra.

PM’s Schoolmate Gets Relief in a Land Dispute

Vohra explained that in 1989, he purchased a plot of land measuring around 2,810 square metres in Navghar in Bhayander East. The land, in 2011, was encroached upon by two firms, Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Construction. As per PTI, Vohra claimed that both of these firms were connected to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.