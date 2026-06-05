Kuki-Zo Groups Oppose Manipur SIR, Cite Exclusion of 59,000 Displaced Tribe Members From Electoral Revision Process

ON THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2026, protests ensued in Manipur over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise which is currently underway in the state. The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) — the traditional government of the Kuki-Zo Tribe — has opposed the electoral roll revision exercise and expressed their doubts.

The KIM says that considering the current condition of the state — marred by ethnic violence for the past three years — the SIR exercise is “unacceptable.” It has also raised serious concerns regarding fairness, inclusivity, and administrative responsibility. The organization alleged that the SIR process would result in exclusion of internally displaced people (IDPs).

Internally displaced people are those individuals who have to flee their homes owing to armed conflict, generalized violence, human rights violations, disasters, or any other threats. However, they remain within their state/country’s territorial boundaries. A report by the Legal Eagle Elite, an Indian law database and legal research platform, says that around 65,0000 from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have been recognized as IDPs since the ethnic conflict began in Manipur in May 2023.

Conditions in Manipur still remain volatile and shaky, as multiple attacks have rocked the state in the past few months. In April 2026, a missile killed two children in a civilian area. Later in the same month, three people were killed in twin firing incidents in Ukhrul district. Then in early May 2026, three Kuki-Zo church leaders were gunned down which resulted in a hostage crisis as around 44 people were abducted from their homes and held hostage. On June 5, 2026, fresh violence broke out as three civilians were killed and multiple houses were set ablaze in the Kangpokpi district.

See also: Manipur Hostage Crisis: Protests Ensue Across Multiple Districts as 20 Kuki-Zo and Naga Hostages Still Held Captive

In a condition like this, doubts have arisen about how the crucial SIR exercise, which requires door-to-door enumeration, can be accurately carried out.

What Kuki Inpi Manipur Has Demanded

The Kuki-Zo organization claim that close to 59,000 members of their community have been internally displaced. Before the commencement of the SIR, says the KIM, adequate and practical arrangements should be put in place to address the situation of thousands of Kuki-Zo people who are unable to return to their homes to participate in the SIR exercise.