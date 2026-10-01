'Disgusted I Have to Do This': Influencer Maps Delhi's Unsafe Areas for Women With AI and Crime Data; Video Goes Viral Amid Women Safety Protests in the Capital

A SERIES OF PROTESTS have been taking place across Delhi, India, following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl near the Kalkaji area of the national capital on September 21, 2026, which caused massive outrage. Students have been assembling and protesting, raising concerns over the safety of women in Delhi. Amid the ongoing situation, a video of an AI-generated map showing which areas in Delhi are riskier for women at night time has been going viral on social media.

A Delhi resident named Raj Gomani posted the now-viral video on his Instagram on September 27, 2026, featuring a map that he created using Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude and publicly available crime records. The video, which has gained over 1.7 million views on Instagram, has once again revived the discourse on how unsafe Delhi is, especially at night time. Gomani’s map video has gained widespread attention, with many users expressing concerns over the level of red marks seen on the map, showing the unsafe areas.

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The caption of the video explained the purpose of the map he created, writing, “A data-driven map of Delhi highlighting areas where women may face higher safety risks, based on reported incidents, lighting, isolation and other factors.” The idea behind the map is to integrate publicly available crime records to identify patterns in areas where crimes involving women have been reported in the past.

Gomani shared a glimpse of the map and explained, “I mapped unsafe areas for women in Delhi along with the profiles of criminals in those areas. I am disgusted that I even have to point out unsafe areas in our national capital.”

Netizens React to Raj Gomani’s Map for Women’s Safety in Delhi

Several users on the internet shared their discomfort over the number of risky areas for women travelling at night. Some users suggested expanding Gomani’s project, while others praised him for his effort. In the video, he also shared that the crime records used to map out unsafe areas for women were based on data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). “It’s easier to map safe areas, but I think they never exist,” wrote one user on Instagram, while another took a jibe by writing, “Vishwaguru (teacher of the world).”

See Also: 16-Year-Old Gang-Raped by Driver and Conductor in Delhi Sleeper Bus, Both Arrested; Further Investigation Underway

Some users expressed their shock over the image of Canada-based Indian gangster Goldy Brar, who is known for his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “Bro forgot to map the whole India,” read a comment by one user. One netizen also shared his skepticism about the source of the crime records used to create the map, writing, “Is the data useful or just some trash outdated shi. I can't generate trust in gov data, especially when it comes from law enforcement stuff.”

Users also slammed Gomani for allegedly using AI-generated data for clout and views. “Bro seriously stop vibe coding everything, your AI made up the data dumbo, there's no such publicly available data on NCRB's site,” alleged one user.

In the video, Raj Gomani said that identifying unsafe places in Delhi is one of the first steps in the process. He added that the solution to the issue should go beyond the government or the other gender. According to Gomani, collective effort and the proper allocation of resources could be helpful in addressing the larger issue.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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