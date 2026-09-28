What Will It Take for Women to Feel Safe?: Delhi University Erupts with Anti-Rape Chants as Students Say “Enough” at Miranda House’s Women Solidarity March

Giving her views on the outcome of the protest while the crowd chanted, “WE WANT JUSTICE,” a student named Vaibhavi from Janaki Devi Memorial College tells NewsGram how many people were skeptical about it before the march even began. “If we stop trying, then the government and society will only continue to put pressure on us like this. If we also stop trying then who will stand for us?” she said, voicing her grievances.

She added that no one would fight for them and that the family members of a rapist would only blame the woman. She further shared her perennial fear of others, as well as her fear that something might happen to them when they return home after the protest.

“If you look around here today, you’ll see girls wearing all kinds of clothes—some are wearing shorts, some jeans, and some kurtis. There isn’t a single boy in this entire crowd,” she said.

She shared that the fear still lingers despite the all-women protest, saying, “We came to participate in an all-women protest, but even here, there are men standing beside us, which creates a sense of fear among us. We came to this protest hoping to get security and feel safe, but when we leave, every girl will be afraid that something might happen to her.”

Vaibhavi voiced her demands from the government, saying, “If you have the courage to host the BRICS and boast about your country’s strength in front of other countries, then you should also have the calibre to show the entire world that if you call the women in our country your daughters, then you can also protect them and keep them safe.”

Another student from Ramjas College demanded freedom, protection, and accountability from the government. NewsGram asked her about the restrictions imposed on women and possible solutions. She replied, “We should increase police patrolling at night, change the mentality of society, and restrict men from going out as well.”

In order to resolve the situation, she said, “This is a disease. This is a mental issue. If humans improve their… especially mardjaat(men) improve their mentality, then we will not need any conditions.”

The march started from Gate No. 7 of Miranda College and proceeded towards the Faculty of Arts. As per the poster disseminated by Miranda College, the peaceful march had no affiliation with any political party and was organized independently by the students.

The Voice: Women Refuse to Back Down

At the march site, women could be seen raising their voices and speaking up about the atrocities they face every day. It was raining when the protest had just started, but nothing stopped the students. They continued shouting slogans like “Raja Beta Rapist hai” (Your dear sons are rapists) and “Ek Kachodi do samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa” (One Kachori, two Samosas, how can we trust these men?). They said that while this was not the first time such things had happened, there is a breaking point, and now they are done with all the discrimination and policing they have to face for the mistake of a man.

Women were questioning why they still have to ask for such basic rights in the 21st century. Their anger was visible on their faces and could be heard in their voices. They said they are fed up with victim-blaming and authorities questioning their families instead of the accused. For them, the message was clear: they have had enough of being told to stay silent or remain at home. They wanted to speak up about their safety and demand accountability from those responsible for crimes.