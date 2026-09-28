What Will It Take for Women to Feel Safe?: Delhi University Erupts with Anti-Rape Chants as Students Say “Enough” at Miranda House’s Women Solidarity March

(Ground Report by NewsGram Correspondent, Varsha Pant)
“MY FAVOURITE SEASON WILL BE THE FALL OF PATRIARCHY,” read one of the posters held by a female protester during a women solidarity march held in Delhi on September 28, 2026. Slogans echoed as posters and placards were held high in the sky, with the air filled with anger and a craving for accountability and responsibility. Why? Because the University of Delhi’s Miranda House joined the series of student agitation, days after the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old minor girl in the Kalkaji area of the national capital.
Hundreds of people assembled for a peaceful march held by Miranda College under the banner, ‘Hum Auratein Aazad Hain (We women are free).’ The protest, which was open to only women and queer participants, was the latest episode in an outcry demanding women’s safety and strict action against the perpetrators. Protesters shared their deep-seated fear for their safety, regardless of the time of day, and highlighted the need to protest for justice following the recent cases emerging across the country.
As the streets echoed with the chant, “AZADI, AZADI (FREEDOM, FREEDOM),” hundreds of protesters gathered to remind onlookers that the alleged gang rape near Delhi’s Kalkaji area is not the first such case.
See Also: 16-Year-Old Gang-Raped by Driver and Conductor in Delhi Sleeper Bus, Both Arrested; Further Investigation Underway
On September 21, 2026, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a park near the Kalkaji area in the heart of the national capital. An investigation unravelled the alleged involvement of three men, named Asif, Hemant, and Mukesh, in the horrific crime. As per reports, the victim, who was accompanied by her male friend, was approached by the accused, who allegedly posed as police personnel. They later separated the girl from her friend and took her to a secluded area before allegedly committing the crime.
One of the accused, named Asif, was apprehended just metres away from the back gate of Lady Shri Ram College. Several reports claimed that the college faculty advised students to avoid gathering at the back gate and scheduled online classes for September 22, 2026. Thus began a series of protests held across the state under the banner, “Hum Auratein Aazad Hain (We women are free).” A NewsGram correspondent was present at the Miranda House protest, where several women protesters were interviewed on the ground about their views on the matter.
During the solidarity march, a first-year student from Ramjas College shared how every female protester has a story to tell and added that the echoes of “Azadi (freedom)” in the air represent those stories. When questioned about the importance of the protest, she said, “We cannot keep being silent. We have endured this horror for years now because we always say, ‘Koi baat nahi (It’s alright.)’ Men have always said, ‘It’s just one harassment case; it’s just one rape case.’ Just one case can destroy families and create fear in the heart.”
She continued, “Some students at Ramjas College say they are afraid to attend classes in the morning. This protest shows that even if it’s just one girl, we are all with her.”
When the NewsGram correspondent asked about possible solutions from the student protestor, the latter emphatically replied, “Mardon ko andar kar do (Put the men in jail)...Give the death penalty to all rapists because no one wants to live among monsters who make women feel unsafe.”
Talking about the necessity of the protest, a first-year student named Sanskriti from the Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) pointed out the absurdity of women having to protest for their rights in 2026. She said, “Even in 2026, women still have to demand their rights. But even now, rapes are taking place in Delhi, which is our national capital, and no one is paying attention to them. It has now become such a common thing that it is like saying over a cup of tea, ‘Oh, she was raped,’ and moving on. No action is being taken.”
See Also: 30-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Delhi on a Moving Bus; Police Seize Vehicle and Arrest Two Accused
Giving her views on the outcome of the protest while the crowd chanted, “WE WANT JUSTICE,” a student named Vaibhavi from Janaki Devi Memorial College tells NewsGram how many people were skeptical about it before the march even began. “If we stop trying, then the government and society will only continue to put pressure on us like this. If we also stop trying then who will stand for us?” she said, voicing her grievances.
She added that no one would fight for them and that the family members of a rapist would only blame the woman. She further shared her perennial fear of others, as well as her fear that something might happen to them when they return home after the protest.
“If you look around here today, you’ll see girls wearing all kinds of clothes—some are wearing shorts, some jeans, and some kurtis. There isn’t a single boy in this entire crowd,” she said.
She shared that the fear still lingers despite the all-women protest, saying, “We came to participate in an all-women protest, but even here, there are men standing beside us, which creates a sense of fear among us. We came to this protest hoping to get security and feel safe, but when we leave, every girl will be afraid that something might happen to her.”
Vaibhavi voiced her demands from the government, saying, “If you have the courage to host the BRICS and boast about your country’s strength in front of other countries, then you should also have the calibre to show the entire world that if you call the women in our country your daughters, then you can also protect them and keep them safe.”
Another student from Ramjas College demanded freedom, protection, and accountability from the government. NewsGram asked her about the restrictions imposed on women and possible solutions. She replied, “We should increase police patrolling at night, change the mentality of society, and restrict men from going out as well.”
In order to resolve the situation, she said, “This is a disease. This is a mental issue. If humans improve their… especially mardjaat(men) improve their mentality, then we will not need any conditions.”
The march started from Gate No. 7 of Miranda College and proceeded towards the Faculty of Arts. As per the poster disseminated by Miranda College, the peaceful march had no affiliation with any political party and was organized independently by the students.
At the march site, women could be seen raising their voices and speaking up about the atrocities they face every day. It was raining when the protest had just started, but nothing stopped the students. They continued shouting slogans like “Raja Beta Rapist hai” (Your dear sons are rapists) and “Ek Kachodi do samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa” (One Kachori, two Samosas, how can we trust these men?). They said that while this was not the first time such things had happened, there is a breaking point, and now they are done with all the discrimination and policing they have to face for the mistake of a man.
Women were questioning why they still have to ask for such basic rights in the 21st century. Their anger was visible on their faces and could be heard in their voices. They said they are fed up with victim-blaming and authorities questioning their families instead of the accused. For them, the message was clear: they have had enough of being told to stay silent or remain at home. They wanted to speak up about their safety and demand accountability from those responsible for crimes.