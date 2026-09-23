"National Embarrassment": Lady Shri Ram College Suspends Classes Over 'Women Safety' After Minor Girl's Gangrape Accused Caught 50 Meters Away From College

Minor Girl’s Gang-Rape Case in Kalkaji Mandir

On Monday, September 21, 2026, a minor girl was sexually assaulted by three men posing as police officers. The 17-year-old girl was with a male friend of a similar age when they went to Aastha Kunj Park after visiting Kalkaji Mandir. The men were around 25 to 30 years old. They approached both of them and separated the girl from her friend. They then took the 17-year-old to a secluded area and assaulted her. The incident happened around 7 o'clock in the evening.

Following this, a police report was filed, and one of the accused, Asif, was caught by the police. He suffered an injury to his leg and is currently in hospital. The other two accused, Hemant and Mukesh, were also later caught by the police on September 22, 2026. However, the close proximity of the area where Asif was caught to the college has made many students and their parents scared.

Lady Shri Ram Students Raise Safety Concerns After Kalkaji Mandir Case

The Student Union president of LSR, Anusha Garg, said, as per The Hindu, that around 2,000–3,000 students live in PGs and other housing around Aastha Kunj Park. Many have concerns about their safety because of the incident, and parents have also asked students to return home temporarily while waiting for things to cool down.

The Student Union of the college also held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night to discuss these problems. They tried to decide what safety measures could be taken, including stronger security around the college premises to ensure that students can travel without worries.