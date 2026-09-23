"National Embarrassment": Lady Shri Ram College Suspends Classes Over 'Women Safety' After Minor Girl's Gangrape Accused Caught 50 Meters Away From College

Key Points:
Lady Shri Ram College suspended classes due to safety concerns after an accused in a gang-rape case was caught near the college.
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men posing as police officers near Aastha Kunj Park after visiting Kalkaji Mandir.
LSR students and their parents expressed concerns over safety, while the Student Union discussed stronger security measures around the college.
A DAY AFTER THE horrific gang-rape case of a minor girl at the noon of Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the classes of Lady Shri Ram College for Women have been suspended. The students pointed out the issue of their safety as the accused in the case was caught by the police near the college premise. The accused, named Asif, was arrested near the District Magistrate's office road in Amar Colony, which was barely 50 metres from the back gate of the college.
Following the incident, a protest march was also organized outside LSR on September 23, 2026. Students gathered outside the college to demand accountability and the safety of women. They highlighted that although online classes have been announced for now, this will not solve the core issue that remains unresolved.
Many students who are not from Delhi live around the area in paying guest accommodations and travel to college regularly. This incident made the students anxious about their safety. As per The Hindu, classes for the following day, September 23, 2026, were also suspended, with some classes being held online.
On Monday, September 21, 2026, a minor girl was sexually assaulted by three men posing as police officers. The 17-year-old girl was with a male friend of a similar age when they went to Aastha Kunj Park after visiting Kalkaji Mandir. The men were around 25 to 30 years old. They approached both of them and separated the girl from her friend. They then took the 17-year-old to a secluded area and assaulted her. The incident happened around 7 o'clock in the evening.
Following this, a police report was filed, and one of the accused, Asif, was caught by the police. He suffered an injury to his leg and is currently in hospital. The other two accused, Hemant and Mukesh, were also later caught by the police on September 22, 2026. However, the close proximity of the area where Asif was caught to the college has made many students and their parents scared.
The Student Union president of LSR, Anusha Garg, said, as per The Hindu, that around 2,000–3,000 students live in PGs and other housing around Aastha Kunj Park. Many have concerns about their safety because of the incident, and parents have also asked students to return home temporarily while waiting for things to cool down.
The Student Union of the college also held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night to discuss these problems. They tried to decide what safety measures could be taken, including stronger security around the college premises to ensure that students can travel without worries.
NDTV quoted Anusha Garg as saying, “Women's safety cannot be addressed only through advisories asking women to be more careful. The focus has to be on safer public spaces, reliable last-mile transport, visible policing, accessible reporting mechanisms and timely accountability.” She said that the responsibility is to make the environment safe for women.
People on social media also highlighted that the issue is serious and needs to be addressed. One person wrote on social media, “How is this not a national embarrassment? One of India’s premier women’s colleges, LSR had to shift classes online because its students fear for their safety after a rape case near the college. Women are being pushed indoors because we cannot make the streets safe. Pathetic and sick.”
Another wrote, “This is LSR, one of the most prestigious women’s colleges in India. In the capital city. The State has collapsed. Prepare accordingly.”
Some highlighted that instead of not coming to college or closing it, people should raise their voices about safety so that the problem can be solved in the long run.
Another user highlighted, “It’s the heart of South Delhi a stone’s throw from LSR. The college has shut today and gone online. This is how incompetent this triple engine disaster is for Delhi!”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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