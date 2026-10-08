Jantar Mantar 2.0: Home Ministry Begins Heavy Security Deployment in Delhi Ahead of October 10; 110 CAPF Companies Called in From J&K, Chhattisgarh

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DELHI IS SET TO WITNESS one of the largest deployment of central security forces as protests in the National capital intensified over the last few days, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), left-student organizations, political groups and civil society organizations gearing up for the October 10, 2026 protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Ahead of the Jantar Mantar 2.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Capital city from October 8 to 12.
According to media sources, the deployment in Delhi, at present, includes a total of 221 companies of the CAPF, which stands at an approximate count of 23,000 security personnel. In the month of July, the ministry deployed 111 companies, and has sanctioned 110 on October 6, 2026.
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These preparations come at a time when the entire country and the National capital is mired with protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the alleged irregularities endorsed by him in the conduct of the electoral roll revision process across the country.
With this order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the union government has sanctioned one of the largest security personnel deployments in Delhi in recent years. According to the official protocols, deployments are made for the maintenance of law and order as and when required. The G20 event, BRICS summit, farmers protest and all such instances of critical nature were dealt with deployment of security forces in the area.
However, with the additional 110 companies sanctioned, the total count of central security forces in the National Capital will likely match with that of the 2020 Delhi riots deployment or that of the G20 summit.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been mostly called in from the Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, assembly elections’ deployment in West Bengal, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. These security personnel are being deployed alongside the Delhi police forces, who are set to increase the count from 5000 to 15,000 police personnel — according to the Delhi police officials.
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The total footfall of security forces — with the Delhi police and CAPF deployment—ahead of the upcoming October 10 protest is much higher than the July 2026 CJP protests, or the longstanding farmers’ protest in 2020-2021.
The CJP, along with the left-student organizations and a number of civil society groups, including opposition parties are set to protest at the Jantar Mantar on October 10, 2026, against the immediate removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of the SIR process, and the overhaul of elections and appointment of ECs.
The Jantar Mantar was unofficially designated as a site for protests in India since the 1990s. Since then, it has witnessed hundreds of protest demonstrations. The Delhi police, however, has officially rejected the permission to protest on October 10, and have also urged the citizens to not join the protest demonstration between October 7 and 10.
Delhi police, as of now, has stepped up its preventive measures. Heavy surveillance has been instituted at the eastern and Shahdra borders along Uttar Pradesh, from the Southwest, as well as heavy barricading across the city, particularly central Delhi. The Facial recognition system, too, is working on full force, with the police officials keeping a close eye on the recorded civilians.
Speaking to the media in a press conference on October 7, 2026, CJP Spokesperson, Saurav Das, clearly stated that we need to rethink the use of the ‘Permission’ for protests. “How absurd it is, that we need to take permission from the government to protest against its actions? Who is Delhi police to give a permission for protest. The work of the Delhi Police is to ensure the safety, security of the citizens, and maintain law and order. This is their work. And we are cooperating with them. We have informed them about our protest, such that it does not cause any issues to the people,” said Saurav Das.
Taking the social media by storm was All India Students’ Association (AISA) President, Neha Bora, who clearly iterated the key demands that underscore the October 10th protest. “ Those in power are afraid that the unarmed and the common people will stop being afraid of them. And that day has come; We are not afraid of them. On October 10, 2026, the entire country would head towards the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, immediate halting of the SIR process, and the abrogation of the 2023 Amendment to the law concerning the Election Commissioners," said AISA president Neha Bora.
At present, left-student organizations including SFI, AISA, AISF, PSU and AISB; Bharatiya Kisan Union led by Rakesh Tikait; opposition parties in the parliament; along with notable celebrities such as Prakash Raj; and Youtube creator Dhurv Rathee, have showcased their support to the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar.
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