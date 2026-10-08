Jantar Mantar 2.0: Home Ministry Begins Heavy Security Deployment in Delhi Ahead of October 10; 110 CAPF Companies Called in From J&K, Chhattisgarh

DELHI IS SET TO WITNESS one of the largest deployment of central security forces as protests in the National capital intensified over the last few days, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), left-student organizations, political groups and civil society organizations gearing up for the October 10, 2026 protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Ahead of the Jantar Mantar 2.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Capital city from October 8 to 12.

According to media sources, the deployment in Delhi, at present, includes a total of 221 companies of the CAPF, which stands at an approximate count of 23,000 security personnel. In the month of July, the ministry deployed 111 companies, and has sanctioned 110 on October 6, 2026.

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These preparations come at a time when the entire country and the National capital is mired with protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the alleged irregularities endorsed by him in the conduct of the electoral roll revision process across the country.

One of the Largest Deployments of Central Forces in Recent Years

With this order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the union government has sanctioned one of the largest security personnel deployments in Delhi in recent years. According to the official protocols, deployments are made for the maintenance of law and order as and when required. The G20 event, BRICS summit, farmers protest and all such instances of critical nature were dealt with deployment of security forces in the area.