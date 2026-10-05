"Modified Form 6 Not Approved By Us": CJI Surya Kant Refutes ECI's Claim While Hearing Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Supreme Court

THE SUPREME COURT on October 5, 2026, while hearing a plea against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, has denied that it approved any modification to Form 6 — the form used by new voters for their inclusion in the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, as quoted by Live Law, said, "Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When record has produced, we would like to see who has modified. But, your prayers appear jumbled up."

The CJI's statement comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI), in its press release dated September 26, 2026, had claimed that "the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court." The plea against the CEC was heard by a three-judge bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymala Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana.

More details to follow.

[HP]

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