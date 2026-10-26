‘Employee Himself Calling Airline Cheap, Can’t Be a Bigger Insult’: Netizens React to SpiceJet Staff Member's Own Goal During Viral Confrontation With Passengers at Delhi

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A VIDEO HAS GONE VIRAL showing two SpiceJet staff members having a heated argument with more than a hundred passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. The incident shown in the video happened on October 24, 2026, in front of the SpiceJet counter. In the video, while both parties were arguing, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were present at the scene.
The actual reason behind the confrontation remains unclear. The video does not establish what triggered the anger or what happened before the recording that led to the exchange between the passengers and the airline staff. However, the angry passengers and the behaviour of the flight attendant were captured on camera. SpiceJet has not issued any statement on the incident yet.
In the video, two SpiceJet staff members are seen arguing with passengers while security personnel are present. The confrontation escalated when one of the employees commented on SpiceJet's cheap fares. He said, “Spicejet sasta hai, isliye aaye ho aap” (SpiceJet is cheap, that’s why you are here). This comment angered the passengers gathered at the counter, with many starting to shout at the staff member.
One of the passengers stepped forward and shouted, “You cannot decide which flight we’ll take.” He also said, “How dare you say this?” After that, the second employee stepped in and responded that what the earlier staff member had said was absolutely right, leading to further arguments. Another female passenger who was present could be heard saying, “25 25 hazar ki toh apki salary hai” (Your salary is only ₹25,000, after all).
After that, the male passenger started shouting, “Shameful SpiceJet,” with many other passengers joining in. A few days ago, another altercation took place at Kolkata Airport, where passengers were seen angrily speaking to SpiceJet personnel. That incident was also captured in a video showing the tension between angry passengers and SpiceJet staff.
SpiceJet flights have been facing delays of several hours in recent months, creating anger among passengers. In October alone, many flights between Kolkata and Bengaluru were delayed by hours, leaving passengers waiting for long periods. On October 26, 2026, a flight scheduled from Kolkata to Bengaluru was delayed by more than five hours.
After the video went viral, many people reacted by commenting on the behaviour of the airline staff and the remark about cheap fares. One person wrote, “A cheap ticket doesn’t mean cheap service or disrespect. Passengers pay for a service, not for an attitude.” Another person tagged SpiceJet and wrote, “@flyspicejet ur employee himself calling your airline Cheap you can't have a bigger insult than this.”
A person commented on the behaviour of employees representing organizations and wrote, “In India, employees need to understand that they represent the organization and as such, should respond in a professional way and not behave in a personal capacity. After all, there is a difference between "personal" and "personnel".”
Another person tagged SpiceJet and wrote, “most useless and pathetic service to say the least. In my flight search spice jet is a strict NO, I’ll drive, take different routes, change date, pay extra but I never fly Spiceject. This I’ve been following since they disrespected our soldiers at Srinagar airport.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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