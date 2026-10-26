‘Employee Himself Calling Airline Cheap, Can’t Be a Bigger Insult’: Netizens React to SpiceJet Staff Member's Own Goal During Viral Confrontation With Passengers at Delhi

One of the passengers stepped forward and shouted, “You cannot decide which flight we’ll take.” He also said, “How dare you say this?” After that, the second employee stepped in and responded that what the earlier staff member had said was absolutely right, leading to further arguments. Another female passenger who was present could be heard saying, “25 25 hazar ki toh apki salary hai” (Your salary is only ₹25,000, after all).

After that, the male passenger started shouting, “Shameful SpiceJet,” with many other passengers joining in. A few days ago, another altercation took place at Kolkata Airport, where passengers were seen angrily speaking to SpiceJet personnel. That incident was also captured in a video showing the tension between angry passengers and SpiceJet staff.

SpiceJet flights have been facing delays of several hours in recent months, creating anger among passengers. In October alone, many flights between Kolkata and Bengaluru were delayed by hours, leaving passengers waiting for long periods. On October 26, 2026, a flight scheduled from Kolkata to Bengaluru was delayed by more than five hours.