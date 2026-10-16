“You Are Bl**dy Sh**”: Senior IAS Officer Rajeev Ranjan Under Fire for Abusing Woman JKAS Officer During Virtual Meeting; Video Goes Viral

During the meeting, Wani, who is the Assistant Director at the Employment and Counselling Centre in J&K’s Ganderbal, was briefing officials about the targets achieved by her office when the meeting took an unexpected turn. She was heard explaining the reasons behind the unfulfilled targets and also stated that some officials had hesitated to cooperate. Kumar interrupted Wani, telling her, “Why do you need NRLM? If NRLM had to do this work, why would I give it to the AD (Assistant Director)?”

He said, “Do you only want to write letters and seek the medal?” While Wani tried to explain her side of the story, Kumar asked her to “shut up” and demanded to know whether she would sit silently or not. “Sir, you are not letting me explain myself,” Wani told Kumar during the review meeting.

As the meeting turned into a heated argument between the two, Kumar was allegedly heard calling the female JKAS officer “bl**dy sh**” and “stupid.” The officer objected to Kumar’s language, but he was heard asking another person to type out her suspension order immediately. Kumar later yelled at the JKAS officer, telling her to “get out.” Wani was heard saying that they could suspend her if they want, telling him, “To hell with you.”

She shared this incident with reporters, adding that she had also raised her concerns with her superiors. The video gained widespread attention, with Kumar Rajeev Ranjan at the centre of criticism. As per a report by NDTV, Kumar has apologized for his language, saying that his words were spoken in the heat of the moment. He also asked everyone to watch the entire video to fully understand the context of the situation and said, “If we will not even question officers, then how will we hold review meetings and fix responsibility?”

See Also: Majority of Indians Want Police Action Against Abusive Language in CJP Protests: C-Voter Survey

CM Omar Abdullah’s Response to the Viral Abuse Video of IAS Officer Rajeev Ranjan

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah reacted to the viral video in a post on X dated October 16, 2026. He wrote, “Prima facie, the conduct of the senior officer was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior IAS officer & the subsequent threats issued to a junior JKAS officer only make matters worse.” He further noted that IAS officers in a Union Territory cannot be directly reprimanded by the Chief Minister. “But as CM, I’ve instructed the CS to ensure the JKAS officer faces no retributive action,” Omar wrote.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism over the language used by IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan, prompting a response from the JKAS fraternity, which has demanded an unbiased inquiry into the matter. A Hindustan Times report suggests that the now-viral video of the senior IAS officer has been deemed AI-generated. The fraternity emphasized in their statement that, “The video is authentic, as testified by the officer herself and other officials who were present during the virtual meeting.”



(Edited by Agniva Ray)

[RH/VS/AR]

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