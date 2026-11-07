“We have been in this work since the very beginning, and this is our fourth generation carrying it on.”

“मेरी सास अब अस्सी की है। उनके जमाने में ये काम था। उससे पहले मेरी दादी सास इस काम में थी। और अब मैं” (Her mother-in-law is about eighty. She was part of this work, and before her, Suman’s grandmother-in-law was involved in it. Now Suman is continuing the work, and the next generation is carrying it on too.) She mentions her children: One works in the same clayware shop and looks after the trade, while the other works as an AC repairer. Not all children can be in this work. Some choose a different path. The others carry on as part of this ongoing legacy.

The clay ware comes to Suman’s shop from many regions of India. They take as much as they can from places like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan , among others. Many times we can make it in Delhi too, but it’s problematic, “says Devki, a relative of Suman, who accompanies her in the shop. She adds that they cannot place a burner here because of the increasing number of flats being built, as complaints have often been filed against them. Emphasising my observation about the clay pots during winter, Devki adds ,” भारत क्या है? भारत मिट्टी ही तो है” "(What is India ? India is soil itself)."