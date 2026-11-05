“Insult to my culture”: Italian chef fired for refusing to put pineapple on pizza; netizens call him a “true patriot”

According to reports, Davide Tamburella had a meeting with the restaurant's management, who raised multiple complaints about the chef's behaviour. A fortnight later, Tamburella was fired from the restaurant. Reports claimed that one of the complaints was his reluctance to serve ham-and-pineapple pizza to guests during an event.

He claimed that he was not obliged to follow any direction from the management if it was “offensive to his culture,” reported the BBC.

Tamburella’s dismissal came to light after he presented his case before the Fair Work Commission, alleging that he had been unfairly fired from his job. On November 3, 2026, the commission noted that Tamburella’s reason for refusing to put pineapple on the pizza was that he considered it an “insult to his Italian culture.” The commission further noted that this was not the first time he had refused to serve the fruit as a pizza topping, but the third such instance in the past four years.

La Costa boss Elliot Ingram stated that one of the customers was spending $15,000 at the restaurant and had requested a ham-and-pineapple pizza. Ingram further shared that he himself was not a fan of ham-and-pineapple pizza and added, “But I'm not going to turn my nose up at it, that's for sure. And, look, we have had ham and pineapple pizza on the kid's menu previously.”

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Netizens React to Italian Chef’s Firing Over Pineapple Pizza

Users on Reddit argued that Tamburella’s reaction to pineapple pizza was an overreaction. One Reddit user wrote, “If you don't like it, don't eat it, you don't need to be all weird and over the top mad about it whenever it comes up.” Some users criticised Tamburella’s behaviour, calling it “rude”. One user wrote, “Part of working as a chef is sometimes making food for people that you don't like yourself. As long as the customer likes it, that's all that really matters.”

Several users on X jumped to Tamburella’s defence and expressed their distaste for putting pineapple on pizza. One X user wrote, “The chef was clearly the only qualified person in that restaurant.” “Pineapple on Pizza is a hate crime for us Italians," wrote another user. Users also praised the Italian chef, calling him a “hero”. An X user took a jibe at the restaurant for firing Tamburella, writing, “And the restaurant closed a few times later. He was right.”

[Rh/VS]

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