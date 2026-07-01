German Vlogger Christian Betzmann Ranks 20 Indian Cities, Calls Delhi 'Most Polluted' and Rajasthan's Food the Best

A GERMAN TRAVEL VLOGGER’S recent trip to several Indian cities has taken the social media sphere by storm. In a ‘brutally honest’ review, vlogger Christian Betzmann ranked the 20 cities he visited on various parameters such as best cuisine, best architecture, and many more. From lauding Punjab for being the “best religious place” to terming Delhi as “most polluted,” Betzmann’s Instagram posts have become the subject of netizen’s latest fascination.

On his Instagram handle @christianbetzmann, the travel vlogger posted a carousel of the photos he took during his travels, while also mentioning his ranking of the particular city and what he liked most about it. “After traveling to over 20 states in India, here is my honest rating! There are sooo many places I could mention all over again, though," he wrote in the caption of the post.

As per Betzmann’s rankings, Punjab was the “best religious place,” Meghalaya offered the “best adventures,” Kerala had the “best people,” Goa had the “best community,” and Rajasthan served the “best food.”

Even though Betzmann’s ranking of the Indian cities was largely positive, he did point out some negative aspects of many cities, such as calling out Uttar Pradesh for its “worst civic sense” and “worst drivers.” In one photo, he described Delhi as “most polluted,” a comment that has become the subject of much discussion, in addition to calling it “most chaotic.” However, Betzmann did give credit to the national capital where it is due, praising the city for having the “best street food.”

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Posting a picture of him at the Taj Mahal, Betzmann called it “most mind blown,” and remarked that the Holi festival was his “craziest experience.”

Social media reacts to Christian Betzmann’s ranking

Many Instagram users have given much love to Betzmann’s ranking, agreeing with the vlogger’s in his observations and remarks. However, many weren't quite as content and argued that Betzmann oversimplified the country’s vast diversity.

One user wrote, “Bro knows India better than most of the Indians. Bro deserves an Aadhaar Card.” Another commented, "Delhi is not the most polluted; many cities of the world are even more polluted than Delhi. Delhi faces severe pollution problems in winter seasons only.”

A third social media user wrote, “You should visit temples in South India- Halebidu, Belur, Tanjore, to name a few...they will blow your mind....”. “Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha too! You will get some more aspects to admire about India too,” one user wrote.

One person proudly wrote, “Best Combo of Mountain, Sea and Forest is West Bengal. Where you will get the ranges of Himalayas, Bay of Bengal Sea Beaches and The Mangroves and the den of Royal Bengal Tiger Sundarbans."

In another take, one user expressed their indifference over Betzmann’s ranking, questioning why validation from foreigners is given much weightage. “So we still depend on foreigners' validation,” the comment read.

Who is Christian Betzmann?

Christian Betzmann is a travel influencer and vlogger based in Germany who documents his travels around the world on social media. The digital content creator posts photos and videos of his trips on Instagram and YouTube, showcasing local culture, cuisine, and sharing his own experiences about each destination. Recently, he became the target of social media backlash when he criticized street vendors’ hawking in India, saying that the noise disturbed him. Netizens took offense to this take, explaining the cultural and economic importance of street vendors in the country. Betzmann deleted the post following the criticism.

(Edited by: Vaishnavi Sivadasan)