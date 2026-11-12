Delhi dumper truck collides With auto rickshaw in Sonia Vihar, Northeast Delhi, 3 killed and 5 injured

ON THURSDAY, November 12, 2026, a dumper truck collided with an auto rickshaw in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area. After the incident, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) team reached the spot. According to PTI, the DFS team said that the accident left three people dead, one of whom was an infant girl, while five others were injured.

A three-year-old girl who was travelling in the auto rickshaw during the incident was able to escape the accident unhurt. Several injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident took place around 5:17 AM early on Thursday near Pusta No. 5, Sonia Vihar, Delhi.