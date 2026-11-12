Delhi dumper truck collides With auto rickshaw in Sonia Vihar, Northeast Delhi, 3 killed and 5 injured

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON THURSDAY, November 12, 2026, a dumper truck collided with an auto rickshaw in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area. After the incident, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) team reached the spot. According to PTI, the DFS team said that the accident left three people dead, one of whom was an infant girl, while five others were injured.
A three-year-old girl who was travelling in the auto rickshaw during the incident was able to escape the accident unhurt. Several injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident took place around 5:17 AM early on Thursday near Pusta No. 5, Sonia Vihar, Delhi.
The incident happened in the early hours of the day when a dumper truck collided with an auto rickshaw on the road, leaving several people injured. The DFS officer said, as quoted by PTI, “We got information that a dumper collided with the auto rickshaw, leaving several occupants injured.” Two men and one infant who were also rushed to the hospital were declared dead upon arrival, taking the death toll to three. Their identities remain unknown.
Apart from this, five people were injured in the accident, while a girl who was inside the auto rickshaw was able to escape unhurt. All of them were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by locals and a police control room (PCR) vehicle. All of this happened before the arrival of the fire department teams. Two of the injured people have been identified as Raja (32) and Rakhi (30), while the identities of the other three are still unknown.
The DFS team dispatched two water tenders and a quick response vehicle to the scene of the accident as soon as they received information about the road accident in Sonia Vihar. Apart from this, an incident response team was also mobilised for the accident. The IRT team and Quick Response Vehicle were supervised by Station Officer Manoj Tyagi.
According to reports by Times of India, the officer returned from the scene at around 8:20 AM and reported the details of the accident. Police said that they are investigating the case and the circumstances surrounding the collision. They are also trying to identify the families of the deceased and injured for further procedures.
[Rh/VP/RS]
Suggested Reading: