Supreme Court Calls Homemakers ‘Nation Builders’, Fixes Rs 30,000 Monthly Value for Domestic Care In Motor Accidents Claims

The Supreme Court ruled that homemakers play a vital role in shaping families, nurturing future generations and contributing to nation-building, giving formal recognition to the value of unpaid domestic work.
The court fixed a national monthly income of Rs 30,000 for assessing the loss of domestic care services in motor accident compensation cases and said it should be treated as a separate head of compensation.
The Supreme Court directed High Courts to monitor motor accident compensation claims more closely, stressing that such cases should be resolved without prolonged delays.
ON THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2026, the Supreme Court of India pronounced a significant judgment on motor accident compensation claims and said that the contribution of homemakers goes beyond households and plays a key role in nation-building. While delivering the judgment, the court said that the loss of domestic care services provided by homemakers should be treated as a separate head of compensation in motor accident claims.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said that the contribution of a homemaker extends beyond household work and carries substantial economic and social value. The court said that this contribution should be recognised while calculating compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act. After assessing the various responsibilities performed by homemakers, the bench fixed a national monthly income of Rs 30,000 for assessing the loss of domestic care services rendered by them.
The court ordered as quoted by LiveLaw, “for the three major heads (the homemaker's contribution towards smooth functioning of the household, the loss of maternal support for children and loss of spousal support/the support and care of their child who is an adult, for the parents of the deceased) ..., a composite sum of Rs.30,000/- shall be added under the head of 'loss of domestic care', provided that all three of these heads are met in the given case.”
The court further clarified that the Rs 30,000 amount would serve as the minimum national income for homemakers who do not earn a conventional monetary income. It further stated that if a homemaker is also employed and earns an independent income, the value of her domestic care services would be considered separately and added to her proven earnings while calculating compensation.
The judgment was delivered while deciding an appeal in a motor accident compensation case involving the death of a homemaker in Haryana in November 2001. The court emphasised that the loss suffered by a family due to the death or incapacitation of a homemaker deserves independent recognition. It noted that their role extends beyond household chores to shaping families, nurturing future generations, and contributing to nation-building.
The judgment enhanced the compensation payable to the family of a homemaker who died in the 2001 accident. “The homemakers, to put it directly, actually are the ‘nation builders’ and they ought to be recognised as such,” the court observed. Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Karol said, “We only hope and trust that the word Home Maker will now acquire the acronym of nation builder.”
The court also highlighted the irony in the perception that homemakers are dependent on earning members. It observed that this view persists even though the smooth functioning of households depends substantially on the labour and care provided by homemakers. The bench noted that earning members are, in many ways, dependent on homemakers, but this contribution often goes unrecognised.
The judgment extensively discussed the invisible economic contribution of unpaid domestic work. The court highlighted that women's unpaid caregiving work contributes an estimated 15 to 17 per cent of India's GDP, yet remains largely unrecognised and unpaid. The ruling follows an earlier Supreme Court judgment in 2024, in which the court observed that the work performed by homemakers should not be treated as having no economic value and held that their national income should not be assessed below the minimum wage of a daily wage worker.
In addition to laying down compensation principles, the Supreme Court directed the Chief Justices of all High Courts to closely monitor motor accident compensation cases to ensure their timely disposal. Referring to Section 169 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the bench said that the summary procedure prescribed under the law should be followed in letter and spirit.
After reviewing more than a hundred motor accident compensation appeals, the court found that nearly half had remained pending for over four years and stressed that claims arising under beneficial legislation should not face prolonged delays.
The bench concluded that the contribution of women running households deserves equal social and economic recognition, reaffirming that they are not merely homemakers but “nation builders.”
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