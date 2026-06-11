Supreme Court Calls Homemakers ‘Nation Builders’, Fixes Rs 30,000 Monthly Value for Domestic Care In Motor Accidents Claims

ON THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2026, the Supreme Court of India pronounced a significant judgment on motor accident compensation claims and said that the contribution of homemakers goes beyond households and plays a key role in nation-building. While delivering the judgment, the court said that the loss of domestic care services provided by homemakers should be treated as a separate head of compensation in motor accident claims.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said that the contribution of a homemaker extends beyond household work and carries substantial economic and social value. The court said that this contribution should be recognised while calculating compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act. After assessing the various responsibilities performed by homemakers, the bench fixed a national monthly income of Rs 30,000 for assessing the loss of domestic care services rendered by them.

The court ordered as quoted by LiveLaw, “for the three major heads (the homemaker's contribution towards smooth functioning of the household, the loss of maternal support for children and loss of spousal support/the support and care of their child who is an adult, for the parents of the deceased) ..., a composite sum of Rs.30,000/- shall be added under the head of 'loss of domestic care', provided that all three of these heads are met in the given case.”