Delusional Take: “Pollution prevents direct sunlight from reaching the Earth, protecting skin from sunburn,” says TV anchor Rubika Liyaquat

AS DELHI’S AIR QUALITY took a steep decline after Diwali, the overall AQI in the city reached 494 as of Friday, November 13, 2026. With growing concerns over air quality in the heart of India, a recent statement by TV journalist Rubika Liyaquat on rising pollution has drawn widespread backlash on the internet, with users writing, “Is this for real?”

Delhi’s recent episode of thick smog and severe air quality took over social media, with netizens demanding strict action to curb pollution. As the discussion made its way to television channels, anchor Rubika Liyaquat was recently explaining the advantages of pollution, sparking widespread outrage on the internet. Liyaquat is currently serving as the managing editor of News18 Rajasthan and also works as an anchor on News18 India during the 7 pm time slot.

See Also: DELUSIONAL TAKE: ‘Patriarchy Is the Cause of Climate Change,’ Says Dia Mirza on Soha Ali Khan’s Podcast; Social Media Reacts

A video of Liyaquat talking about how pollution creates a protective layer and barrier that shields the skin from harmful sunlight has been going viral, with social media users expressing their amusement.

What did Rubika Liyaquat say about pollution?

The video of Rubika Liyaquat talking about pollution has gone viral on social media, gaining hundreds of thousands of views and comments. In the now-viral video, Liyaquat said, “In various cities of India, pollution and dust create a protective layer because of which direct sunlight enters, but with a blockage.” It did not end there. Liyaquat further compared the situation with Europe, where the air quality is much better. According to AQI.in, the current Air Quality Index of Europe is 11.