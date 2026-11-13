Delusional Take: “Pollution prevents direct sunlight from reaching the Earth, protecting skin from sunburn,” says TV anchor Rubika Liyaquat

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
AS DELHI’S AIR QUALITY took a steep decline after Diwali, the overall AQI in the city reached 494 as of Friday, November 13, 2026. With growing concerns over air quality in the heart of India, a recent statement by TV journalist Rubika Liyaquat on rising pollution has drawn widespread backlash on the internet, with users writing, “Is this for real?”
Delhi’s recent episode of thick smog and severe air quality took over social media, with netizens demanding strict action to curb pollution. As the discussion made its way to television channels, anchor Rubika Liyaquat was recently explaining the advantages of pollution, sparking widespread outrage on the internet. Liyaquat is currently serving as the managing editor of News18 Rajasthan and also works as an anchor on News18 India during the 7 pm time slot.
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A video of Liyaquat talking about how pollution creates a protective layer and barrier that shields the skin from harmful sunlight has been going viral, with social media users expressing their amusement.
The video of Rubika Liyaquat talking about pollution has gone viral on social media, gaining hundreds of thousands of views and comments. In the now-viral video, Liyaquat said, “In various cities of India, pollution and dust create a protective layer because of which direct sunlight enters, but with a blockage.” It did not end there. Liyaquat further compared the situation with Europe, where the air quality is much better. According to AQI.in, the current Air Quality Index of Europe is 11.
“The air in Europe is clean, which is why sunlight that burns the skin directly reaches the ground,” said Liyaquat. Several users across social media slammed the News18 India anchor for boasting about the advantages of pollution and comparing the situation in Delhi with that in Europe.
Social media users slammed Indian media channels for reporting on the supposed pros of pollution, with one X user taking a jibe at Rubika Liyaquat, writing, “bade bade bangle aise he bante hai (this is how you build huge bungalows).” Another X user claimed that everything would seem like a benefit if one's love for the government were unconditional. They further added, “pollution is now a protective layer, unemployment is character development and potholes are speed breakers for national security.”
Users on Instagram raised questions about whether the video of Rubika Liyaquat was AI-generated, while others wondered whether the post was sarcastic. Netizens slammed Liyaquat, asking, “How can such idiots be journalists?” while another user asked, “Kaun hai yeh log... Kahan se aate hai yeh log? (Who are these people… where do they come from?)”
Users also called out the TV journalist for spreading unverified information while defending air pollution on national television and wrote, “I am just waiting to hear the benefits of rape and murder.”
Rubika Liyaquat is from Udaipur, Rajasthan, and currently oversees the operations of News18 India's Rajasthan channel. The 7 pm time slot on News18 India gives Liyaquat access to a national audience. The 43-year-old TV journalist has nearly two decades of experience in journalism and has previously worked with Live India, News24, Zee News, ABP News, Bharat24, Times Now Navbharat etc.
[Rh/VS/RS]
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