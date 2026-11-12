CM Yogi Adityanath defends firecrackers on Diwali amid record pollution level in Delhi-NCR

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali on Wednesday November 11, 2026 saying that people should be allowed to enjoy the festivals without any limitations. Not caring much about the rising level of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the CM said that caring about the pollution caused by corruption is more important.

“Don't worry; pollution would be mitigated as well'. Nobody says anything to those who polluted the entire system with their corrupt misdeeds. But if the public burst crackers one day, it created pollution! If pollution occurred, it would be mitigated as well. No problem. It is good that people celebrated Diwali with 'dhoom-dhadaka' and burst crackers,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing the newly appointed lower divisional clerks at various government departments in Lucknow.