CM Yogi Adityanath defends firecrackers on Diwali amid record pollution level in Delhi-NCR

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UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali on Wednesday November 11, 2026 saying that people should be allowed to enjoy the festivals without any limitations. Not caring much about the rising level of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the CM said that caring about the pollution caused by corruption is more important.
“Don't worry; pollution would be mitigated as well'. Nobody says anything to those who polluted the entire system with their corrupt misdeeds. But if the public burst crackers one day, it created pollution! If pollution occurred, it would be mitigated as well. No problem. It is good that people celebrated Diwali with 'dhoom-dhadaka' and burst crackers,” he said.
Yogi Adityanath was addressing the newly appointed lower divisional clerks at various government departments in Lucknow.
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The early winter pollution level in Delhi has recorded higher numbers in 2026 than the previous years, with the average PM 2.5 concentrations in a week before Diwali was at a three year high, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).
The analysis of CSE also showed that the restrictions put on vehicles have failed to mitigate the traffic with an evening jam boosting the quantity of toxic nitrogen dioxide (NO2), an indication of vehicular pollution.
The week before Deepavali recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 236 micrograms per cubic metre. “This marks a 97% increase over the 120 micrograms per cubic metre recorded in 2025 and a 32% jump over the 179 micrograms per cubic metre seen in 2024, highlighting a significantly steeper pre-festive pollution surge this year,” the CSE stated in an official release.
The finding also showed the decreasing contribution of stubble burning in the pollution level of Delhi-NCR. The contribution of stubble burning to the city’s PM2.5 concentration was just 3.9% during Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) stage-1 regulations. It rose to 11.5% on Sunday November 1, 2026 and later eased to 8% only by Thursday November 6, 2026 when the GRAP stage-3 regulations were in action. This indicates severe episodes of deteriorated air independent of farm fires, influenced by intense local emissions.
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According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) Decision Support System (DSS), data of period November 1-8, pollution imported from surrounding NCR districts comprises 54.43% of Delhi’s total PM2.5 concentration followed by local sources adding 33.06% and stubble burning only contributing 14.29%.
“Among Delhi’s local pollution sources, vehicular transport was the dominant polluter at 52%, well ahead of residential activities (13%) and Delhi’s peripheral industries (11%),” the statement added.
[Rh/GS]
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