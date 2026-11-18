A SOUTH DELHI-BASED Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) has allegedly lost Rs 41.27 crore after cyber fraudsters hacked into its financial systems and diverted money through approximately 96 unauthorized transactions within 90 minutes. The incident, which took place on Monday afternoon, November 16, 2026, came to light after the company’s representatives noticed suspicious transactions while examining its accounts later that evening.

As per the reports of the Delhi Police, multiple internet protocol (IP) addresses used to materialize the alleged fraud were traced to Hong Kong. Subsequently, a First information Report (FIR) following a complaint submitted by the legal team of the NBFC. The office of the NBFC is registered at the Qutab Institutional Area, Katwaria Sarai, in South Delhi.

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According to the complaint registered, the company discovered suspicious and unauthorized payments to at least 96 different accounts while they were reviewing the financial records on Monday, November 16, 2026. These suspicious transactions raised the alarm, to which they discovered that the money had been transferred from the company’s accounts between 1:30 pm and 3 pm respectively.

NBFCs and cyber frauds

According to a report by The Indian Express, a police officer investigating the case informed that the fraud had taken place within the 90-minute window, during which the accused allegedly transferred money to at least 96 different accounts. And the digital trail of these transactions led the investigation to Hong Kong.

This incident, however, is not an isolated one. Over the last three months, there have been multiple instances of NBFCs in Delhi-NCR being targeted by cyber fraudsters based in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

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What is interesting in these cases is the use of an AI-powered hacking tool. The Indian Express also reported that the police were informed that the fraudsters were using the gaps in the companies’ software, and in one instance a NBFC was breached using an AI-powered tool.

As of now, FIRs have been filed by 12 NBFCs in Delhi-NCR over the last three months. Cumulatively, a sum of more than Rs 300 crore have been allegedly stolen from them.

How are these digital frauds taking place?

The hackers typically use malware to breach the front end of any application used by an NBFC. Most of the NBFCs are relatively small companies, and hence have certain gaps in its system, which is being exploited by the hackers.

Malware — short for malicious software — is any program or code created to harm, disrupt, steal data, or gain unauthorized access to computer systems, servers, without the user’s knowledge.

“Once the malware has been transferred to any system or server it remains in the system for seven to eight days, thereby accessing the details of loans that are approved but not disbursed,” said an investigating officer of the cyber fraud to The Indian Express.

Subsequently, the Delhi police cyber department has urged all the NBFCs and smaller financial entities to strengthen their systems in line with the advisories issued by the Delhi police and the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team).



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