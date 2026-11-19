THE DELHI QUEER PRIDE MARCH (DQP) which usually takes place in the month of November has been postponed, citing safety related issues of the LGBTQIA+ community, announced by the DQP organising collective on Wednesday November 18, 2026. After months of careful consideration the decision has finally been reached within the collective, the statement said.
“Keeping the current political climate, the concerns surrounding the Transgender Amendment Bill, the restrictions on spaces for public protest and, most importantly, the safety and well-being of our community in mind, the Delhi Queer Pride March will not be taking place this November,” the statement added.
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Within the community the decision has sparked a debate on the issue of the availability of the space for the dissent and whether safety concerns should be a deciding factor in determining when to take to the streets.
The DQP first started in 2008, and since then has been organised every year except during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the year 2025, but the march eventually took place in February 2026.
According to ThePrint the announcement at first didn’t make it clear whether the march was postponed or cancelled which left many among the community with disbelief and resentment. Organisers have now clarified that the march has not been cancelled, ThePrint added.
“Queer people never needed permission of others to exist and in a time like this, it’s actually more crucial for us to stand up and speak out and not take a step back,” read one comment on DQP’s Instagram post.
Organisers have said that when the circumstances would be favourable the march will be held. “Delhi Queer Pride has been postponed, not cancelled… The collective remains committed to organising Pride when it is possible to do so safely,” DQP told ThePrint.
The organising collective and DQP, in an Instagram message made it clear that the decision of halting the march is the outcome of months long internal disturbance in the capital city.
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Most importantly two reasons can be mentioned responsible for the postponement of the pride parade. First is the central government’s decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site on October 11, 2026 and replace it with three other locations far from the Capital's central hub.
Other is President Droupadi Murmu’s assent to the Transgender Amendment Act, which removes self-identification of the gender, narrowing further the definition of transgender and putting forth stricter provisions of penalties for someone who forces any person to adopt or present a transgender identity.
However, the collective also stated that the decision was not because they were unable to seek police permission. Yes, We Exist, a prominent LGBTQ+ rights watchdog in India, has labeled the postponement of Delhi Queer Pride March a gesture of self-censorship.
[Rh/GS]
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