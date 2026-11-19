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Within the community the decision has sparked a debate on the issue of the availability of the space for the dissent and whether safety concerns should be a deciding factor in determining when to take to the streets.

The DQP first started in 2008, and since then has been organised every year except during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the year 2025, but the march eventually took place in February 2026.

According to ThePrint the announcement at first didn’t make it clear whether the march was postponed or cancelled which left many among the community with disbelief and resentment. Organisers have now clarified that the march has not been cancelled, ThePrint added.

“Queer people never needed permission of others to exist and in a time like this, it’s actually more crucial for us to stand up and speak out and not take a step back,” read one comment on DQP’s Instagram post.

Organisers have said that when the circumstances would be favourable the march will be held. “Delhi Queer Pride has been postponed, not cancelled… The collective remains committed to organising Pride when it is possible to do so safely,” DQP told ThePrint.

Past Event which prompted the postponement of pride march

The organising collective and DQP, in an Instagram message made it clear that the decision of halting the march is the outcome of months long internal disturbance in the capital city.